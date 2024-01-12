Fox News Channel to present special live coverage of critical 2024 Iowa caucuses

Fox News Channel will provide extensive special programming ahead of the Iowa caucuses on Monday, with Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum hosting "Democracy 2024: Iowa Caucuses" after special editions of many of the network’s most popular shows.

On Saturday, Neil Cavuto’s "CAVUTO Live" will be broadcast live from Iowa.

By the eve of the caucuses on Sunday, Fox News Channel will air special editions of "FOX & Friends Weekend," "FOX News Sunday with Shannon Bream," "America’s Newsroom," "The Story with Martha MacCallum," "Your World with Neil Cavuto," and "Special Report with Bret Baier."

Sunday evening, Harris Faulkner will anchor a special edition of "The Faulkner Focus: Iowa in Focus" at 10 p.m. ET with Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and Sen. Joni Ernst, along with a panel of Iowa voters.

On Monday as the Iowa caucuses get underway, "FOX & Friends" will be live from Des Moines, followed by "America’s Newsroom," "The Story," "Your World with Neil Cavuto," "The Five," "Special Report with Bret Baier," "The Ingraham Angle" and "Hannity" from Iowa, before "Democracy 2024: Iowa Caucuses" co-anchored by Baier and MacCallum begins at 10 p.m. ET.

The two-hour "Democracy 2024: Iowa Caucuses" special hosted by Baier and MacCallum will feature Cavuto, senior political analyst Brit Hume, "America’s Newsroom" co-anchors Dana Perino and Bill Hemmer, "The Five" co-host Harold Ford Jr., "America Reports" co-anchor Sandra Smith, Karl Rove, and Kellyanne Conway.

Hemmer will analyze results in real time on the electronic "Bill-board," while Guy Benson, Jessica Tarlov, Trey Gowdy, senior political analyst Juan Williams and contributors Charlie Hurt, Katie Pavlich and Marc Thiessen will also contribute to coverage.

Trace Gallagher will helm post-caucus analysis during "FOX News @ Night," followed by a two-hour special with Mike Emanuel and Gillian Turner "Democracy 2024: Iowa Caucuses."

Correspondents Bill Melugin, Aishah Hasnie, Rich Edson, and Grady Trimble will be on the ground in Iowa throughout the caucuses.

Additionally, FOX Business’ "CAVUTO: Coast to Coast" will broadcast live from Iowa.

It’s been a busy week for Baier and MacCallum, who co-moderated town hall events with former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former President Trump from Iowa ahead of the critical caucuses.

Baier and MacCallum also co-moderated the first Republican presidential primary debate in Milwaukee last year, which averaged 13 million viewers, making it the most-watched debate of the 2024 cycle to date.

"Gutfeld!," which usually airs in the 10 p.m. ET time slot, will be preempted on Monday.