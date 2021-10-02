‘FOX News Channel: 25 Years’ will kick off special coverage of network’s 25th anniversary

Fox News will present special coverage to mark its 25th anniversary with festivities beginning on Sunday with "FOX News Channel: 25 Years" at 10 p.m. ET.

The one-hour program will feature interviews, behind-the-scenes footage and flashbacks from the network’s stars to celebrate the network’s historic October 7, 1996 launch.

"FOX News Channel: 25 Years" will showcase the evolution of the channel from the perspective of its founding on-air team and many prominent personalities, including Bret Baier, Steve Doocy, Lauren Green, Jennifer Griffin, Sean Hannity, Brit Hume and Juan Williams.

Maria Bartiromo, Rachel Campos-Duffy, Tucker Carlson, Ainsley Earhardt, Harris Faulkner, Greg Gutfeld, Pete Hegseth, Bill Hemmer, Laura Ingraham, Martha MacCallum, Dana Perino, Judge Jeanine Pirro, John Roberts, Sandra Smith and Jesse Watters will also share stories of their time at Fox News.

Fox News Channel also unveiled a series of short-form vignettes from network favorites, celebrities and regular guests to commemorate the milestone. The short video messages will air on Fox News Media platforms for the month of October as more than 50 Fox News personalities and founding employees reflect on their time with the network, offering a personal look at the stories behind the headlines from the past 25 years.

In addition to Fox News hosts and anchors, former President George W. Bush, Caitlyn Jenner, Piers Morgan, Florida Georgia Line and NFL legend Brett Favre are among the participants.

Fox News Digital will feature a special anniversary page on FOXNews.com with historical information on the network and access to the short-form vignettes.

Alicia Acuna, Shannon Bream, Geraldo Rivera, David Lee Miller, Douglas Kennedy, Steve Harrigan, Mike Tobin, Trace Gallagher, Eric Shawn and Lawrence Jones will also appear in "FOX News Channel: 25 Years."

Neil Cavuto will host a special 25th-anniversary look back throughout the week, featuring industry leaders who have appeared in his show, including Apple founder Steve Jobs, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, boxing icon George Foreman, astronaut Neil Armstrong, former Chrysler CEO Lee Iacocca and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban.

Fox News has a lot to celebrate, recently finishing the third quarter of 2021 as the most-watched network in all of basic cable among both total day and primetime viewers. As the network gears up for its 25th anniversary on Thursday, it has now topped cable news for 79 straight quarters.

FNC also finished No. 1 in basic cable for the seventh straight quarter, topping both CNN and MSNBC during every hour of the day in the news-heavy quarter as Americans turned to Fox News for information and analysis.

Earlier this week, FOX Corporation CEO Lachlan Murdoch, Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott and Fox News Media President Jay Wallace attended the ribbon-cutting for the state-of-the-art, all-digital newsroom in the newly renovated Washington, D.C., bureau

Fox News' David Rutz contributed to this report.