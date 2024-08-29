Fox Nation gives an exclusive inside look at what makes 'The Five' so beloved with behind-the-scenes special

A new Fox Nation special takes viewers behind the scenes of "The Five" with Greg Gutfeld, Dana Perino, Jesse Watters, Judge Jeanine Pirro, Jessica Tarlov and Harold Ford, Jr. offering unique insight into cable news’ most popular show.

Fox News fans will be treated to candid interviews with each of the ensemble show’s co-hosts explaining what has made "The Five" one of the most beloved programs in cable news history. "Behind the Scenes: The Five" features everything from a tour of Pirro’s office and a look inside Perino’s closet to Watters offering humorous thoughts on his colleagues.

"It’s a warm place. I think because it is this kind of breezy, roundtable show, and the viewers are in the mood for that, too, that everyone feels part of this kooky family," Tarlov tells viewers.

The special features captivating old footage of Pirro from her days as district attorney of Westchester County and insight into how she realized the media was so critical. Now a TV news veteran, Pirro believes the hit program "really is fun" and that on-air spats don’t spill over because the ensemble has such good chemistry.

"We all like each other," Pirro said.

"Behind the Scenes: The Five" also features origin stories for the hosts, with each one dishing about their colleagues.

"Jesse is an irreverent surprise every day. I have a very good text message chain going with his mother," Tarlov quipped before adding that people don’t realize "how fun" Pirro is.

"It’s such a bummer that it’s not ‘The Six,' I guess, because I really don’t get to spend much time with Harold Ford, Jr. He’s sweet and generous," Tarlov added.

Perino, who is compared to NFL legend Tom Brady in the special, explained that co-hosts being raised in different parts of America helps viewers relate to the program.

"I think it helps that Jessica grew up in New York City, and that Greg’s from Berkeley, California, and I’m from the West and Judge Jeanine is from Upstate New York, Harold’s from Memphis. I think all of that really helps us relate to our audience and for them to relate to us," Perino said.

"The Five" has made history with its smashing success, recently finishing the news-heavy month of August as the most-watched program in cable news despite airing at 5 p.m. ET, well before the primetime window that historically dominates ratings.

Even with the Democratic National Convention (DNC) airing in primetime, "The Five" averaged 3.3 million viewers in August to finish No. 1. But ratings success is nothing new for Gutfeld, Watters, Perino, Pirro, Tarlov and Ford, Jr., as "The Five" finished the second quarter of 2024 as the most-watched cable news program in America.

"The Five" is the first non-primetime program ever to top all of cable news for 11 consecutive quarters.

"Behind the Scenes: The Five" is streaming now on Fox Nation.

Fox News Digital’s Hanna Panreck contributed to this report.