FOX mourns passing of Chicago Bureau of Operations Director Adam Petlin

Director of Chicago Bureau of Operations Adam Petlin passed away on Dec. 23 at 58-years-old after nearly 30 years with FOX News.

Adam started his career at FOX in August 1996, when he was one of the first six field photographers hired. He was quickly promoted, becoming a supervisor and leading the first FOX camera crew on scene in downtown Manhattan, New York on Sept. 11, 2001.

His coverage on Sept. 11 reached millions of viewers and changed live television news coverage in the industry.



In his 27-year-long career at FOX, Matt took on news assignments in Antarctica and the South Pole with astronaut Jim Lovell. When his former boss, Sharri Berg, and colleague, Scott Wilder, visited Adam in the hospital last week, he proudly shared photos of his incredible career.

"He was an integral part of the field and production team and a gifted still and television photographer," FOX News Media CEO Suzanne Scott wrote in a statement released to the company. "Adam was also highly regarded by numerous correspondents and anchors that were fortunate enough to have been on location with him on nearly every major news story of the last 27 years."

Adam is survived by his wife, Lauren, his 18-year-old daughter, Ava, and his 14-year-old son, Luca. Adam met his wife in FOX's New York offices.

In her internal memo notifying FOX employees of their colleague's passing, Scott also encouraged everyone to appreciate the time with their family and friends during the holiday season.

"As many of us gather with family and friends today, hug your loved ones with even more gratitude," she wrote in a statement.

FOX News also recently lost FOX News Audio anchor and writer Matt Napolitano, who passed away on Dec. 23 at 33-years-old following a brief illness. He is survived by his husband, Ricky, whom he married this past May.