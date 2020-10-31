Expand / Collapse search
2020 Presidential Election
Published

Fox News viewers can win $50G with FOX Bet Super 6 Election 2020 game

FOX Bet Super 6 has another contest for Fox News viewers.

Caleb Parke
By Caleb Parke
Will Cain has the latest FOX Bet Super 6 contest on 'Fox &amp; Friends Weekend.'

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3, and Fox News viewers have a chance to win $50,000 from our friends at FOX Bet.

All you have to do is download the FOX Bet Super 6 app and answer six predictive questions about potential election outcomes. 

Then, watch Fox News' Election Night coverage beginning at 6 p.m. ET Nov. 3 to see the results come in from around the nation. 

Entries for the free contest must be submitted before 11 a.m. ET Nov. 3.

ATLANTA MAN WINS $50G FOX BET SUPER 6 DEBATE GAME JACKPOT

Fox Bet interim CEO Kip Levin told Fox News last month that the Super 6 game is a "fun, lighthearted way for you to engage."

"It’s not gambling because of the free-to-play model," he explained. "Super 6 is risk-free. Customers are not wagering anything -- it’s a free entry to answer some questions, engage in the debate in a new way, and potentially win some money if your predictions were correct."

Fox Bet Super 6 has given away more than $1.4 million since it launched in September 2019, primarily to winners of its weekly NFL contest.

Fox News' Charles Creitz contributed to this report.

Caleb Parke is an associate editor for FoxNews.com. You can follow him on Twitter @calebparke