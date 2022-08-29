Former U.S. Attorney says the DOJ is not providing enough transparency in regards to the Trump raid

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A former U.S. attorney derided the Department of Justice for not providing enough transparency on the controversial raid of former President Trump's home.

John P. Fishwick Jr, former U.S. Attorney for the Western district of Virginia, appeared on "CNN Newsroom With Poppy Harlow and Jim Sciutto" and said the DOJ has not been transparent enough with the American people regarding its investigation into Trump.

"Now seeing what we see and also seeing what's redacted, is there enough transparency from DOJ here?" CNN host Poppy Harlow asked.

"I don't think there is," Fishwick responded.

He continued, "I think ultimately Merrick Garland's job here is to get buy in from the American public that the investigation is being conducted fairly and transparently and ultimately the American people are the jury on this case. They need to know what the evidence is against a former President."

Fishwick, who was appointed by former President Obama, said a former president needs to be treated differently and should be given the same treatment as President Biden would.

"Yes, a former President of the United States is different. We have to treat that person differently, and we need to make sure that Donald Trump is treated the same as Joe Biden would be treated if he left office," he said.

Fishwick argued, "You can't just suddenly indict a former President without telling the public why."

Republicans rallied behind Trump after the FBI took the unprecedented step to raid his Mar-a-Lago home earlier this month. Even some Democrats, such as former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang raised concerns about the raid.

"DOJ must immediately explain the reason for its raid & it must be more than a search for inconsequential archives or it will be viewed as a political tactic and undermine any future credible investigation & legitimacy of January 6 investigations," Cuomo tweeted.

Yang said the raid will "strengthen" the case that the government is targeting Trump.

"I’m no Trump fan. I want him as far away from the White House as possible. But a fundamental part of his appeal has been that it’s him against a corrupt government establishment. This raid strengthens that case for millions of Americans who will see this as unjust persecution," he tweeted.