Former Trump donor explains why he's backing possible DeSantis White House run

Arizona businessman and former U.S. Ambassador to Jamaica Don Tapia joined "Your World with Neil Cavuto" to discuss the possibility of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis entering the 2024 presidential race and why he would support his candidacy.

DESANTIS RACKS UP WINS WHILE TRUMP, POTENTIAL 2024 OPPONENTS TAKE SWIPES AT FLORIDA GOVERNOR

DON TAPIA: We're in 2024, and we've had an opportunity to see [President Trump's] policies and so forth, and I know I'm a firm, firm, strong supporter of his policies. But it gets to the point that you don't like attack dogs, and what I say is that he attacks people. There's no reason to attack people. He was a president of the United States. The president of the United States should act presidential. You don't have to attack. Stay on point. Stay on what you've done. Stay on your policy. Stay on what you have done internationally and nationally. That's the thing that I think we're all concerned about. We don't need name-calling and so forth. And I go back to the point of Ronald Reagan and what he says, you know, the 11th commandment: Don't attack another Republican. Stay on point. Tell us what you're going to do.