Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo joins Fox News as contributor

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has joined Fox News Media as a contributor, CEO Suzanne Scott announced on Thursday.

"Mike Pompeo is one of America's most recognized and respected voices on foreign policy and national security issues. I look forward to his contributions across our range of platforms to share his distinct perspective with our millions of viewers," Scott said.

Pompeo will offer analysis across all Fox News Media platforms, including Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network. He is scheduled to make his debut on Friday during "Fox & Friends."

"As a now former diplomat and member of Congress, and in this new role at Fox News Media, I intend to give viewers a candid, no-nonsense look at geopolitics, international relations and the America First policies that helped chart the course for unprecedented American prosperity and security," Pompeo said.

Pompeo, who served as Secretary of State from April 2018 to January 2021, joins a long list of presidential administration officials to join cable news and vice versa. MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace was White House Communications Director during the George W. Bush presidency, and CNN’s Jim Sciutto and David Axelrod served in the Obama administration.

The cycle has continued during the Biden administration, as Secretary of State Antony Blinken and press secretary Jen Psaki are both former CNN analysts.

Pompeo was previously the Director of the Central Intelligence Agency and was instrumental in historic negotiations with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un. His work helped broker the first meeting between a sitting U.S. president and North Korea and also helped release three detained Americans from North Korea.

The newest member of the Fox News family also played key roles in the decision to strike top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and the normalization of relations between Israel and several Arab nations.

Before joining the Trump administration, Pompeo was elected to four terms in Kansas’ 4th Congressional District in the House of Representatives, serving from 2011 until joining the Trump administration in 2017. He sat on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, as well as the Energy and Commerce Committee and House Select Committee on Benghazi.

He graduated first in his class at United States Military Academy at West Point, served as a cavalry officer patrolling the border between East and West Germany during the Cold War, and graduated from Harvard Law School.