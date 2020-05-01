Former NY Gov. Pataki on state's nursing home coronavirus deaths: 'What happened in New York, in my mind, was a disgrace'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's predecessor, George Pataki, has strong words regarding Cuomo's coronavirus pandemic response, saying what is happening in New York nursing homes is a "disgrace."

"And I know Andrew Cuomo is one of the most popular politicians in America today. He has his briefings that are calm and informative. But when you look at the job that he is not doing when it comes to nursing homes, those beds should have been used to put the most vulnerable in those facilities," Patacki said on "The Story with Martha MacCallum," saying Cuomo didn't utilize the Javits Center or USNS Comfort as he should. "What happened in New York, in my mind, is a disgrace."

Cuomo call for help led to the federal government having the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers erect at least four field hospitals and the Navy deploying its USNS Comfort hospital ship to Manhattan.

Critics say Cuomo mismanaged the situation and that cost to build the barely used medical facilities was wasteful and expensive.

Meanwhile, nursing home managers have been left bewildered as to why the empty facilities were not made available for ill and suspected coronavirus patients, who were not able to isolate from others deemed vulnerable to severe infection or death.

Pataki blasted Cuomo's policies during the pandemic.

"New York's policies with nursing homes is incomprehensible. As you said, the Comfort had hundreds of beds waiting to take coroanvirus positive patients," Pataki said. "In the nursing homes where the weakest of the age, of the most vulnerable were put together or required to take corona positive patients. It is an incomprehensible policy, and I think someone should look into it."

