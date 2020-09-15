Former NSC spokesman on Pelosi calling Trump's Arab-Israel deal a COVID 'distraction': 'Sour grapes'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., can't stand the fact that President Trump, not President Obama or Joe Biden, brokered peace deals between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, as well as with Bahrain, according to former National Security Council spokesman Michael Anton.

Anton, formerly a deputy national security adviser in Trump's administration, told "Bill Hemmer Reports" that Pelosi's comments were unbelievable, and said that the deals are proof the incumbent president takes his campaign pledges seriously.

Pelosi was asked Tuesday what she thought of Trump forging the agreements between the predominantly Jewish state of Israel and predominantly Muslim Bahrain and the UAE.

The speaker accused the president of using the deals as a "distraction" from what she considered his underwhelming coronavirus pandemic response, adding that there still has yet to be a peace agreement between Israel and the Palestinians.

"[G]ood for him to have a distraction on a day when the numbers of people who are affected and the numbers of the people that are dying from this virus only increases," she said.

"Sour grapes," Anton responded.

"If this were easy to do, other presidents would have done it," he told host Bill Hemmer.

"I don’t necessarily mean that as a criticism of all of the other presidents because many have tried and have invested lots of personal and staff time in these issues and haven't been able to get anywhere."

He responded to Pelosi's reference to the Palestinians, saying that if anything, they have become further isolated from the two Arab nations by failing to have reached a peace deal by this time. Recent events should light a fire under them to come to the negotiating table, he said.

"Being isolated is maybe going to be one of those things that is required to shake the Palestinian leadership out of its torpor and funk that it’s been in and realize the best interests of the people are to get back to the table and keep talking," Anton said.