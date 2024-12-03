Expand / Collapse search
Andrew Cuomo

Former Gov. Cuomo knocks Biden for 'sad,' 'hypocritical' pardon: 'People are fed up'

The former New York governor attacked Biden and the Democratic Party for failing Americans

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
Published
Pardoning Hunter Biden will have a significant impact on President Bidens legacy, writer says Video

Pardoning Hunter Biden will have a significant impact on President Bidens legacy, writer says

National Review senior writer Noah Rothman discusses Americans reactions to President Biden pardoning his son Hunter on The Story.

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was one of the latest liberals to call out President Biden for going back on his word in pardoning his son.

Hunter Biden’s sweeping pardon covers any and all possible crimes between January 2014 and December 2024. It came as he was facing possible jail sentences over separate firearms and tax charges, and after the president and his allies had repeatedly declared he would not be pardoned.

"It makes me sad. I understand the semantic difference they’re trying to make. ‘He didn’t lie. He changed his mind.’ Yeah, I think it’s sad. It’s hypocritical. He said he wasn’t going to do it, and he did," Cuomo said on WABC radio Monday.

"Now, look, everyone understands family first and that you’ll do anything for your children and you would literally put your life on the line for your child," he continued. "Everyone understands that. But what they don’t understand is changing your mind, saying one thing and doing something else."

Andrew Cuomo Joe Biden

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo called Biden "hypocritical" for going back on his promise not to pardon his son. (Getty Images)

"And also the justification for it. ‘Look, the justice system is political.’ It’s your justice system, President Biden! What a damning commentary to say, ‘The federal justice system was political, and that’s why they prosecuted my son.' To say your justice system was playing politics after we just went through a campaign where we saw Donald Trump saying the same thing," Cuomo added.

Cuomo remarked that Biden’s statements seemed to validate President-elect Donald Trump’s accusations that the multiple trials and allegations against him were also political, particularly since many prosecutors openly campaigned against him.

"It is clear now, especially as it was reinforced with the president’s statements, this was politics. It was politics. You’ve got prosecutors in New York who campaigned, saying, ‘I’m going to get Trump if you elect me.’ And then they get elected, and then they target President Trump. It was politics. I believe that. I’ve said it before. And the American people believe it. And I think that was one of the main drivers in this election. That, migrants, inflation, just a distrust of the system," Cuomo said.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo

Cuomo also criticized the Democratic Party as a whole for failing to reach out to the average American. (Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

He called the situation "frightening" and "pure politics" while suggesting it was one of several reasons people were "fed up" with Democrats during the election.

"If the Democratic Party doesn’t look in the mirror, shame on them," Cuomo said.

He added, "People have become fed up. The Democratic Party has become too attuned to elitists… extremists, the far, far left who are disconnected from the day-to-day agenda of working men and women."

"The larger point is, we have to understand that this justice system has gotten out of control. It’s a political weapon, and it has to stop," Cuomo concluded.

Hunter Biden Joe Biden

Multiple current and former Democratic lawmakers have called out President Biden's decision since Sunday. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak)

Though some media commentators have defended Biden’s decision to pardon his son despite previously saying he wouldn’t, a growing number of Democratic politicians have condemned the president since it was announced on Sunday.

