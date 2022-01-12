Former FBI official says new DOJ unit on domestic terrorism is 'fraught with First Amendment concerns'

Former Assistant Director of the FBI Chris Swecker is concerned about the intentions of the Justice Department's new unit dedicated to investigating domestic terrorism.

"I don't think it's necessarily called for given that they already have a national security division, as does the FBI, and another section that covers counterterrorism," Swecker told FOX News Radio’s Jessica Rosenthal on "The Fox News Rundown Podcast" Wednesday.

"I just hope it's not just focused on right-wing extremism," he added.

Swecker said determining whether the new unit is a good use of time and resources depends on how the department plans to use it. Domestic terrorism, he said, is an area that's been "closely monitored" since the 1970s when the Church Committee looked into intelligence abuses and installed safeguards in the wake of their findings.

The former FBI official worried that the DOJ's new venture could stumble into some tricky territory.

"This is an area that's fraught with First Amendment concerns," Swecker said. "It's very easy to slip across that line and start investigating ideology and thoughts and not just violent behavior and the type of conduct and activity that steps over the line."

The unit, he asserted, was "driven" by the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.

"I think that is by far what's responsible for the spike in the caseload in domestic terrorism or what they call domestic violent extremist activities," he said.

Swecker also cited the internet as a contributor to the caseload, as the FBI is often "looking at chatter" online.

Republican U.S. Senators sounded off on the new Justice Department unit at a hearing on Tuesday, grilling Assistant Attorney General Matthew Olsen on its motives. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., for instance, wondered if the DOJ's resources would be better used investigating international terrorism.

"How many people have come across our southern border from special interest countries?" Graham asked.

"It's been three to four thousand," Graham later said. "We've had dozens of people on the terrorism watch list come across the southern border. Here's some advice – if you need more resources, you'll get them from me, but if I were you, I'd go to the border and check out what's going on, because it's just a matter of time, in my humble opinion, that the broken southern border is going to be an entryway for international terrorists who are going to come here and kill a lot of Americans if we don't change the policy."

S wecker agreed with Graham's conclusion, saying Wednesday that international terrorism, like threats posed by North Korea and Iran, is "by far" a greater threat than what the new DOJ unit intends to investigate.

"I think most counterterrorism experts would tell you that," he added.

