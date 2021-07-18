Former educator Leo Terrell slams critical race theory, says 'school choice is the only way to go'

Civil Rights Attorney and former history teacher Leo Terrell praises parents for challenging critical race theory, arguing that ‘school choice is the only way to go' during his appearance on "Fox & Friends Weekend" Sunday.

LEO TERRELL: I'm a history teacher. I taught history for seven years. I know I taught history correctly. This country was founded on Independence and Liberty, July 4th, 1776. I'm proud of what I taught. No one's going to tell me what I taught was wrong, and what's happening and what we need to do is what we're doing right now. Families are rising up, they’re challenging this racist theory.

I want to be very clear. It's [CRT] not grounded in facts. It's lies, that this country still exists on a racist concept. They have to keep fighting back and school choice is the only way to go. Why? … it breaks the poverty cycle. Two, it takes the power away from these dangerous teacher unions. AFT, National Education Association and in Los Angeles, UTLA.

