Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

Former educator Leo Terrell slams critical race theory, says 'school choice is the only way to go'

‘I taught history for seven years. I know I taught history correctly,’ says Terrell.

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff , Fox News | Fox News
close
Former educator Leo Terrell on critical race theory, says 'school choice is the only way to go' Video

Former educator Leo Terrell on critical race theory, says 'school choice is the only way to go'

Former educator Leo Terrell praises parents for opposing critical race theory, arguing the highly-criticized curriculum is not 'grounded in facts.'

Civil Rights Attorney and former history teacher Leo Terrell praises parents for challenging critical race theory, arguing that ‘school choice is the only way to go' during his appearance on "Fox & Friends Weekend" Sunday.

RHODE ISLAND TEACHER GOES PUBLIC WITH CRITICAL RACE THEORY CURRICULUM: ‘I’M REFUSING TO PROPAGATE LIES’

LEO TERRELL: I'm a history teacher. I taught history for seven years. I know I taught history correctly. This country was founded on Independence and Liberty, July 4th, 1776. I'm proud of what I taught. No one's going to tell me what I taught was wrong, and what's happening and what we need to do is what we're doing right now. Families are rising up, they’re challenging this racist theory. 

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

I want to be very clear. It's [CRT] not grounded in facts. It's lies, that this country still exists on a racist concept. They have to keep fighting back and school choice is the only way to go. Why? … it breaks the poverty cycle. Two, it takes the power away from these dangerous teacher unions. AFT, National Education Association and in Los Angeles, UTLA. 

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: 

Virginia PTA official ousted after death wish on critical race theory opponents Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.