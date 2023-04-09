Former AG issues chilling warning that left's agenda is 'leading to horrific crimes'

Former acting U.S. Attorney General Matthew Whitaker joined "Sunday Morning Futures" with reaction to Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods slamming the media over attempting to link gun control to a Florida murder case. Whitaker shared with substitute host Sean Duffy his concerns about the left's gun agenda amid the surge in crime.

FORMER SAN FRANCISCO FIRE COMMISSIONER SLASHED AND BEATEN WITH PIPE DAYS AFTER BOB LEE STABBING

SEAN DUFFY: … It's disappointing because if you want to save lives, you should go to the root cause of the problem. What's happening in society that's causing young people or any people to pick up a gun and take someone else's life? I think this by the Democrats is just to take the freedom of our ability, our constitutional right to own a gun away from us, to defend ourselves, away from us. And I go, where do they do this, Matt? They did it in the old Soviet Union in China. You can't have a gun in Cuba. You can't have a gun in Venezuela. You can't have a gun, and they don't want you to have a gun.

MATTHEW WHITAKER: … you're absolutely right. And that's what their whole agenda is. It's taking the law out of the guns, out of law-abiding citizens from places like where you're from in Wisconsin, places where I'm from in Iowa, where we have lawful gun owners that respect each other's rights but protect themselves and are also sportsmen. So, you know, I'm just worried about what the left is trying to do, especially nationally.

FLA. SHERIFF: ‘DEGRADING’ OF AMERICAN INSTITUTIONS IS THE ‘ROOT CAUSE’ OF RISING VIOLENCE AMONG JUVENILES

… What's happening, Sean, is you're having a breakdown in both the communities and families as well. You're having a breakdown in our schools and education systems, and it's conspiring to really disserve our children, disserve our families and lead to these horrific crimes in many of our cities.