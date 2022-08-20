Former acting ICE director calls Biden's handling of the border 'almost treasonous'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former acting ICE director Tom Homan sounded off on President Biden's immigration agenda, arguing that his policies are "inhumane" and "killing people" on Saturday's "Unfiltered with Dan Bongino."

TOM HOMAN: I'm pissed off every morning I wake up, because we handed this president the most secure border in my lifetime. We worked hard with President Trump to get illegal immigration to an all-time low. This is the first president in the history of this nation who came into office and intentionally unsecured the border and he caused such a surge. It's already 2 million this year. It's overwhelmed the Border Patrol, up to 70% of Border Patrol agents have been pulled off the line. What's that resulted in? It's resulted in huge amounts of fentanyl coming across the border that are killing U.S. Americans — over 100,000. It has caused known, suspected terrorists to be arrested and 900,000 got-aways. Who knows how many of them are known, suspected terrorists? It is killing migrants.

Since Joe Biden became president, over 1,200 migrants have died on U.S. soil. That's unheard of in the history of this nation — and over 100,000 Americans. His policies are not humane. They're inhumane. They're killing people. When President Trump had illegal immigration down 83%, when it was at a 40-year low, how many Americans weren't dying of fentanyl? How many migrants weren't dying? How many? How many millions of dollars were the cartels not making? How many known, suspected terrorists weren't making it across the border? This president — what he's done is almost treasonous, and every day I wake up, I'm upset.

