Florida’s public universities are reworking their roster of general education courses to comply with a state law aimed at targeting "woke ideologies" in higher education, according to a report.

As part of his offensive against "woke" influences on education, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed SB 266 into law in May 2023, which bans all state funding for diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs at Florida's public universities.

But, the law also gives the Board of Governors for the State University System of Florida more authority over class roster decisions for the 12 state universities that fall under its purview, Politico reported.

"The Board of Governors shall periodically review the mission of each constituent university and make updates or revisions as needed," SB 266 reads. "Upon completion of a review of the mission, the board shall review existing academic programs for alignment with the mission."

FEDERAL APPEALS COURT BLOCKS PART OF DESANTIS' ‘STOP WOKE ACT’ ON CONSTITUTIONAL GROUNDS

Under the law, the board is tasked with conducting a comprehensive course review.

"General education core courses may not distort significant historical events or include a curriculum that teaches identity politics" or be "based on theories that systemic racism, sexism, oppression, and privilege are inherent in the institutions of the United States and were created to maintain social, political, and economic inequities.

DeSantis' Deputy Press Secretary Julia Friedland told Fox News Digital that under the leadership of Governor DeSantis, Florida has refocused its higher education system on the classical mission of universities: "pursuing truth and preparing students to be citizens of this republic"

"Courses on ‘Humanities Perspectives on Gender and Sexuality[sic]’ and ‘Magic, Witchcraft, and Religion’ do not fulfill the mission of higher education," she added.

Hundreds of courses, which previously counted toward graduation requirements, are on track to become electives, Politico reported.

PRO-DESANTIS SUPER PAC RAILS AGAINST ‘WOKE’ IDEOLOGY IN NEW AD: ‘EXISTENTIAL THREAT TO OUR SOCIETY’

The University of Florida, for example, has proposed removing courses like "Humanities Perspectives on Gender and Sexuality" and "Social Geography," as well as a "Social Problems" class that studies social issues like race, gender inequality and crime, Politico reported.

At Florida Atlantic University, honors classes like "Magic, Witchcraft and Religion" and the "History of Food and Eating" are set to be removed from the general education roster.

Executive Vice President and Provost Mark Rieger told trustees at Florida Gulf Coast University in June that the course changes could "positively impact student success" and that "offering fewer courses with better resources was better than offering many courses," according to meeting minutes.

Universities that don't purge general education courses in violation of the law and the recommendations from the Board of Governors could lose state education funding.

FLORIDA GOV. DESANTIS ON REVOKING DISNEY'S SPECIAL STATUS: ‘WOKE IDEOLOGY' A ‘SIGNIFICANT’ THREAT

"You don’t just get to take taxpayer dollars and do whatever the heck you want to do and think that’s somehow OK," DeSantis said in 2023 when he signed SB 266 into law.

While critics of the move have claimed the move is an infringement on academic freedom, State University System of Florida Chancellor Ray Rodriques told Politico he disagrees.

"An infringement on academic freedom would be to say this course can’t be offered at the university," Rodrigues said. "No one has said that in any of these scenarios. What we are saying is, we define what is general education."

"We define that based upon what the state statutes have laid out, and we’re being compliant with that," he added. "And I think the courts have held that what gets designated as general education curriculum is up to the legislature who funds it."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to DeSantis and the Board of Governors for comment but did not immediately receive a response.