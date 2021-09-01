Florida education commissioner says counties defying Gov. DeSantis' mask mandate ban will be overruled

The Florida Education Department will withhold funds for school districts that defy Governor DeSantis' ban on mask mandates, despite a recent court ruling against DeSantis' ban. Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran, who was behind the decision to withhold salaries, said on "Fox & Friends" that the decision whether to wear masks should be left to parents and he is confident the courts will ultimately side with the state.

FLORIDA JUDGE REJECTS DESANTIS' BAN ON MASK MANDATES IN SCHOOLS

RICHARD CORCORAN: We've had two counties now, additional counties, who've basically said, 'OK, we don't care about the rule of law, we're above the rule of law, and we're going to do what we think is right, regardless of what the parents have decided.' And we don't make a choice. You want to have your child have a mask? You don't want that child to have a mask? It's just up to the parents.

And so then we got sued. And yes, the trial court – very judicial activist court – ruled against us yesterday. They haven't come out with their final ruling, and it's not binding until that ruling. But the second they come out with that ruling, we'll appeal. … They're going to rule probably within 30, 35 days. And I'm very confident they're going to rule on our side because what we're doing is absolutely within the Constitution, within the law.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: