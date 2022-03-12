Florida's new bill is about 'parental rights': Lt. Gov. Jeanette Núñez

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Núñez joined "The Ingraham Angle" on Friday to discuss the reality behind Florida's bill giving back parental rights despite criticism from the Left.

JEANETTE NUNEZ: The radical left and people like Jen Psaki are too busy regurgitating the same old, tired talking points. They should just read the bill. … This bill is about parental rights. It's about making sure that children are not indoctrinated. You know, my parents came from Cuba in 1961, fleeing communism — the very things that we're trying to avoid. Kids were being indoctrinated. They were being made wards of the state. And so we're very firm here in Florida under Gov. DeSantis's leadership that we want to protect our children. We want to give parents the ultimate decision-making in everything from their education to their health care. I think that that is something that we pride ourselves on. And if people would just simply read the bill, they would see that this is something all parents, myself included, agree with strenuously.

