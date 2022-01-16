Expand / Collapse search
POLITICS
FL Lt. Gov. Nunez: Hispanics 'flocking' to Republican Party for 'freedom,' 'opportunities'

FL Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez slammed the President for his 'disastrous policies' since taking office

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez reacts to a recent poll that suggests 51% of Hispanic voters disapprove of President Joe Biden.

During an interview on "Fox & Friends Weekend" Florida Lt. Gov. Nunez slammed Biden for his ‘disastrous’ policies which are, a recent poll shows, leading more Hispanics to join the Republican Party.

JEANETTE NUNEZ: …when you look at these numbers, it should be not a shock to anyone. We have seen the disastrous policies across the board from Biden since he took office. You have seen Hispanic voters are flocking to the Republican Party, and part of that is because they agree that we want to be the party. We are the party that will provide them freedom that will provide them opportunities for their families. And when you see children that are being indoctrinated in the schools and that Biden and his cronies are calling the parents domestic terrorists, those are things that really have an impact on the voters. And that's why I believe strongly that the midterm election and beyond is going to be an incredible turn of events for the president and for the party, truly. 

