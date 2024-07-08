FLASHBACK: Jill Biden raved about husband's 'vigor' in MSNBC interview earlier this year

An interview from January of First Lady Jill Biden defending her husband's ability to serve is being shared online after President Biden's shaky debate performance last month.

MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski had asked the first lady during an exclusive interview if she was concerned about the president's "age and health."

"He can do it," Biden said. "I see Joe every day. I see him out traveling around this country. I see his vigor. I see his energy. I see his passion."

BIDEN'S 'DISASTER' DEBATE PERFORMANCE SPARKS MEDIA MELTDOWN, CALLS FOR HIM TO WITHDRAW FROM 2024 RACE

Jill Biden also said her husband's age was an "asset" because he's "lived history."

"His age is an asset," she said as Brzezinski chuckled. "He's wise."

"He has wisdom," Biden continued. "He has experience. He knows every leader on the world stage. He’s lived history. He knows history. He’s thoughtful in his decisions. He is the right man, the right person for the job at this moment in history."

JILL BIDEN DEFENDS PRESIDENT FROM DIRECT QUESTIONS ABOUT HIS HEALTH, AGE: 'HE'S LIVED HISTORY'

Jill Biden's comments were criticized at the time by media influencers like radio host Charlamagne.

When asked if he agreed with Jill Biden's comments about her husband, Charlamagne responded with a firm "no" before letting out a chuckle.

"I get it because, you know, we're stuck with what we got, right? Like, I think that the Republican Party should move away from Donald Trump. And I think that the Democratic Party should move away from Joe Biden. But we're stuck with what we got," Charlamagne told Fox News Digital in an interview in January.

"So, I mean, she has to be optimistic. I mean, she has to say those things. What is she going to say? Like, 'Oh … I don't think he's going to make it through four years. You know, I think he's going to drop dead after two.' I mean, what is she supposed to say?" he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In the months since, Biden's media allies and newspaper editorial boards, including The New York Times, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and the Chicago Tribune have all called on the president to withdraw from the race.

Fox News' Hanna Panreck and Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.