FLASHBACK: Jill Biden raved about husband's 'vigor' in MSNBC interview earlier this year

President Biden has refused to withdraw from the race

By Jeffrey Clark Fox News
Published
Jill Biden argues President Biden's age is an 'asset': 'He's lived history' Video

Jill Biden argues President Biden's age is an 'asset': 'He's lived history'

First Lady Jill Biden told MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski that President Biden's age should be considered an "asset" because he has "lived history."

An interview from January of First Lady Jill Biden defending her husband's ability to serve is being shared online after President Biden's shaky debate performance last month.

MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski had asked the first lady during an exclusive interview if she was concerned about the president's "age and health."

"He can do it," Biden said. "I see Joe every day. I see him out traveling around this country. I see his vigor. I see his energy. I see his passion." 

BIDEN'S 'DISASTER' DEBATE PERFORMANCE SPARKS MEDIA MELTDOWN, CALLS FOR HIM TO WITHDRAW FROM 2024 RACE

Jill Biden

After President Biden gave a shaky debate performance in late June, an interview from January of Jill Biden defending her husband's ability to serve is being shared online.  (Screenshot/MSNBC)

Jill Biden also said her husband's age was an "asset" because he's "lived history."

"His age is an asset," she said as Brzezinski chuckled. "He's wise."

"He has wisdom," Biden continued. "He has experience. He knows every leader on the world stage. He’s lived history. He knows history. He’s thoughtful in his decisions. He is the right man, the right person for the job at this moment in history." 

JILL BIDEN DEFENDS PRESIDENT FROM DIRECT QUESTIONS ABOUT HIS HEALTH, AGE: 'HE'S LIVED HISTORY'

President Biden and Charlamagne tha God

Jill Biden's claims were criticized at the time by media influencers like radio host Charlamagne.  (Left: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images, Right: Derek White/Getty Images)

Jill Biden's comments were criticized at the time by media influencers like radio host Charlamagne. 

When asked if he agreed with Jill Biden's comments about her husband, Charlamagne responded with a firm "no" before letting out a chuckle.

"I get it because, you know, we're stuck with what we got, right? Like, I think that the Republican Party should move away from Donald Trump. And I think that the Democratic Party should move away from Joe Biden. But we're stuck with what we got," Charlamagne told Fox News Digital in an interview in January. 

"So, I mean, she has to be optimistic. I mean, she has to say those things. What is she going to say? Like, 'Oh … I don't think he's going to make it through four years. You know, I think he's going to drop dead after two.' I mean, what is she supposed to say?" he said.

In the months since, Biden's media allies and newspaper editorial boards, including The New York Times, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and the Chicago Tribune have all called on the president to withdraw from the race. 

Fox News' Hanna Panreck and Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report. 

Jeffrey Clark is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. He has previously served as a speechwriter for a cabinet secretary and as a Fulbright teacher in South Korea. Jeffrey graduated from the University of Iowa in 2019 with a degree in English and History. 

Story tips can be sent to jeffrey.clark@fox.com.