Fired NYC weatherman launches new weather subscription service after leaked nude scandal

Recently fired New York City weatherman Erick Adame promoted a new weather subscription service after he was previously axed by Spectrum News NY1 for leaked nude photos.

Adame made the announcement in a video on his Twitter account Tuesday afternoon.

"Soon, you’ll be able to see me on camera delivering the forecast just like before, but this time, it’s going directly to your email. So you’ll be able to catch up on the weather forecasts whenever it’s convenient for you," Adame said.

He continued, "For just $5 a month, you’ll get an email every morning with a summary of the day’s weather, a checklist on what you may need as you head out the door plus a few other fun weather things like pollen counts, hourly rain chances, weather facts, and of course, a weather video that gives you the forecasts the way only Erick Adame can."

He shared the video on Twitter writing, "I’m so excited to announce my very own weather subscription! Get an email with the detailed, yet fun, weather forecast the way only Erick Adame can. I hope I can count on your support as I continue to do what I love to do!!"

Adame was previously terminated in September after it was revealed that he appeared on an adult website. Images of him were taken from the adult website without his permission.

"On this site, I acted out my compulsive behaviors, while at home, by performing on camera for other men," Adame said on his Instagram account. "It was 100% consensual on both of our parts. I wasn't paid for this, and it was absurd of me to think I could keep this private."

While he did not elaborate on the site, the New York Post reported that leaked audio allegedly revealed that Adame disclosed his name, address and job while appearing on the website.

"I think it’d be hot if my boss saw me," Adame reportedly said. "I would love my boss to f–k me on camera."

Adame previously worked as a meteorologist under Spectrum News NY1 for about four years. In an interview with Deadline in September, Adame’s crisis-management representative Howard Bragman suggested that Adame could still find work despite this scandal.

"I think it’s a different generation out there," Bragman said. "I think younger people just don’t care about these kinds of things; it’s not an issue. I think when you talk about people under 40, virtual sex and nude photos are pretty much part of the life."

According to Adame’s video, users can sign up for the subscription service and expect new emails starting March 29.