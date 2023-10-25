Firebombed pro-life medical network sues alleged vandals using same law that protects abortion clinics

After one of its pro-life pregnancy center facilities was allegedly firebombed and vandalized by pro-choice activists, CompassCare is attempting to use a law against the alleged culprits that is commonly used against pro-life activists.

"On October 5, 2023, firebombed pro-life medical network CompassCare, filed a civil Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrance (FACE) Act complaint against pro-abortion extremists," CompassCare wrote in an October press release.

It later specified that two defendants have been "arrested in conjunction with separate actions targeting CompassCare," one of whom allegedly led a "violent Antifa counter-protest targeting CompassCare’s family-friendly Walk for Life, resulting in the injury of a police officer."

The FACE Act forbids citizens from vandalizing or interfering with access to reproductive health care clinics. While it is usually associated with pro-life activists protesting at abortion clinics, CompassCare now hopes to use it to prosecute pro-abortion protestors that allegedly vandalized their facility.

"The Act also grants the right to a private cause of action against violators, so that victims can seek civil remedies against individuals that violate the FACE Act," the lawsuit states. "While for many years the FACE Act was used by attorneys general and abortion service providers to prosecute pro-life advocates, the FACE Act equally applies to protect pro-life pregnancy clinics and centers against violent pro-abortion advocates."

This is not the first time the FACE Act has been used to prosecute pro-abortion activists. In January, Rolling Stone reported the FBI is "seeking information related to 10 instances of arson and vandalism at anti-abortion crisis pregnancy centers around the country" and that Garland's DOJ "announced both the first arrests of individuals implicated in the spate of incidents for which Jane’s Revenge has taken credit" to be prosecuted with the FACE Act.

Fox News Digital reached out to CompassCare Pregnancy Services CEO Rev. James Harden to discuss the lawsuit in response to attacks on his organization's facilities. While he acknowledged some steps by the FBI against some far-left activists targeting pro-life medical centers in the country, he argued it may have been done to avoid accusations of bias.

"The FBI/DOJ made the first and only arrests of individuals implicated in pro-abortion attacks on pro-lifers because leadership in federal law enforcement were under severe scrutiny by both the House and Senate Judiciary Committees for their abdication of duty and needed an arrest to make it look like they were interested in pursuing the terrorists," he wrote. "Complicating matters for Garland and Wray is whistleblower testimony within the FBI saying they turned their investigative and arresting power against pro-life victims."

Rev. Harden suggested the action so far has been too little, too late.

"Based on the evidence we have seen; we believe the FBI knows who is perpetrating these attacks and is choosing not to make arrests. After nearly 90 attacks on pro-life pregnancy centers by pro-abortion Antifa, there should be manhunts, arrests, indictments and then investigations into corruption and collusion in the upper echelons of federal government and law enforcement, sympathizing with a pro-abortion Antifa agenda," Rev. Harden said.

He went on to suggest three solutions to "pro-abortion Antifa violence" in the United States.

"One, legal, enforcing the law equally through federal investigation (FBI) and indictments (DOJ). Two, educational, raising awareness of the pattern of pro-abortion Antifa terror actions piggy-backing on left-wing extremist causes which seek to dismantle and destroy the nation-state system. And most importantly, three, moral, returning to the belief that all humans are made in the image of God and therefore equally valuable, without partiality," he suggested.

Rev. Harden noted the hardships of managing pro-life pregnancy centers when they have been allegedly targeted by radical pro-choice groups.

"Attacks on CompassCare including, firebombings, threats, intimidation and harassment in violation of the FACE Act, impact our team. Practically, the hostilities sometimes require a police presence or purchasing very expensive security measures for our facilities, measures which in themselves remind us of the threats that require them," he said.

He noted further that faith is what helps pro-life activists endure "for the sake of moms and babies and the truth that all people are made in the image of God and are equally valuable, without qualification," noting that the alternative would be caving to "shutter services" and letting "the forces of barbarism win."

"The CompassCare team and pro-lifers worldwide choose to believe God," he said.

When Fox News Digital reached out to the FBI about Rev. Harden's claims, it declined to comment on his case directly aside from sharing FBI Buffalo branch's press release about the incident, but shared some statistics about their pursuit of those accused of attacking pro-life facilities.

"Since the leak of the Supreme Court’s draft opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health last spring, about 70% of the FBI’s FACE Act or abortion-related domestic terrorism assessments and investigations involve offenses against pro-life facilities or against religious institutions, while 30% involve offenses against clinics that provide abortions," The FBI wrote in a press statement. "In other words, more than two thirds of the FBI’s FACE Act or abortion-related domestic terrorism assessments and investigations involve some type of offense against a pro-life facility or a religious institution."

The FBI also alerted Fox News Digital to a press release from November 2022 announcing the organization seeks the public’s help "to identify the individuals responsible for the arson of the CompassCare Pregnancy Services" and are "offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the suspects responsible for this crime."

