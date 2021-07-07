Twitter laughs off report that FBI seized Capitol Lego set from alleged riot leader: ‘This isn’t satire’

Social media was set ablaze on Wednesday when a report that Federal investigators seized a Lego replica of the Capitol building from a man involved in the Jan. 6 riot was met with lambasting and jokes.

The Daily Beast cited "court documents obtained by Smoking Gun" to report that the FBI confiscated a "fully constructed U.S. Capitol Lego set" from Pennsylvania man Robert Morss, who was indicted last month for his role in the Capitol riot.

"The prosecutors didn’t say whether Morss used his toy to help plan the Capitol insurrection," the Daily Beast reported.

"As any historian worth his weight in little multi-colored plastic bricks will tell you, Legos were used in some of the most significant and evil plots in history," political satirist Tim Young told Fox News.

"The fall of Rome -- Legos; plotting the transportation of slaves to America -- Legos; the battle of Gettysburg, confederate army only, – Legos; the holocaust – Legos. I could go on and on," Young added. "It just makes sense... the FBI clearly needs to collect any toy for children 8 and up to complete their investigation."

"Indeed -- not just a partially assembled Lego set. A fully assembled Lego set. Chilling," journalist Michael Tracey snarked.

Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon asked, "Is the suggestion that this guy planned the riot using toys the way Doc Brown planned to send Marty back to the future?"

Many others took to Twitter with thoughts on the report:

Reason's CJ Ciaramella wryly noted the dramatic Lego report came from a parenthetical in the lengthy indictment.