Fauci holds 'distinguished professor' role at DC university but hasn't taught one class: Report

Dr. Anthony Fauci joined Georgetown University's faculty last year as a "distinguished university professor" but has yet to teach a single course, a new report says.

Georgetown announced in the summer of 2023 that Dr. Fauci, the former Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, would be serving as "a Distinguished University Professor in the School of Medicine’s Department of Medicine in the Division of Infectious Diseases," as well as an appointment at the university's McCourt School of Public Policy.

Georgetown calls the role bestowed on Fauci its "most significant professional honor" that is reserved for faculty members "whose extraordinary accomplishments in scholarship, teaching and service have earned them significant recognition in the Academy."

However, as the College Fix reported on Friday, Fauci appears to have not taught any courses at the school since his appointment.

Fox News Digital reviewed the course catalog available on Georgetown's website going back to the Summer 2023 semester and didn't find any course listed with Fauci as an instructor since that time.

The private Jesuit college said Fauci would "participate in medical and graduate education and engage with students," in its initial announcement.

Since his appointment, Fauci has "given lectures, seminars and fireside chats for undergrads and for students and others from the School of Medicine, School of Health, School of Public Policy, Law Center and Walsh School of Foreign Service," instead of teaching, according to an August interview with The Georgetowner. He also "made himself available for one-on-one meetings. "

Fauci also joined the O'Neill Institute for National and Global Health Law at Georgetown as a "Distinguished Senior Scholar" in April 2024.

Georgetown said that Fauci would advance "the right to health" and provide "a critical perspective on identifying and responding to urgent national and global public health concerns" in this additional position.

As the public face of the federal government's coronavirus pandemic response, Fauci has come under scrutiny for his handling of the pandemic. He faced renewed criticism this month after a report detailing the findings of a two-year congressional investigation into the pandemic was released.

The congressional subcommittee report found that the virus most likely emerged from a laboratory in Wuhan, China, and that social distancing and masking were not backed with scientific data.

The report said Fauci "played a critical role in disparaging the lab-leak theory" among top scientific circles early in 2020 and later to the public. His congressional testimony to Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., the report states, misled the public regarding National Institute of Health funding of gain-of-function research at coronavirus labs.

Politico reported earlier this month that President Biden is considering preemptive pardons for Fauci and other political figures ahead of President-elect Trump's return to the White House in January.

Georgetown did not respond to Fox News Digital's questions about Fauci's professor role or salary.

