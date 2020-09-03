Liberal Courier Newsroom must register as political committee, FEC complaint says

The liberal Courier Newsroom, which strategically set up websites for key battleground states running "news stories" that often echo Democratic Party talking points, must register as a political committee because of its ties to a Democratic-aligned group, according to a complaint filed Thursday with the Federal Election Commission.

Courier Newsroom has managed to drive liberal messaging in key states online and on social media, with piles of cash and no financial disclosure because its newsroom status allows it to avoid financial reporting and disclosure requirements.

The undertaking is a creation of ACRONYM, a nonprofit organization that has picked up dark money funding and uses Courier Newsroom “as a political weapon rather than a news outlet,” the complaint alleges.

The complaint filed by Americans for Public Trust to the Federal Election Commision seeks an “immediate investigation and enforcement action” against Courier Newsroom for violating the Federal Election Campaign Act.

The complaint accuses Courier Newsroom of failing to meet exemptions from certain disclosure rules, failing to file as a political committee, failing to properly report contributions and expenditures and failing to ensure contributions didn’t violate specific rules and regulations.

“The media exception exists to give legitimate news organizations the ability to operate in the ordinary course of business absent of certain FEC oversight. In order for Courier Newsroom to make expenditures exempt from disclosure and registration with the FEC, it must demonstrate that it is first a media entity within the regulations under the act,” the complaint states. “In this case, Courier Newsroom is a news outlets in name only.”

The Courier Newsroom has set up websites that appear to be local, small-town news organizations in major swing states such as Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, Florida, Virginia, North Carolina and Arizona, complete with names such as “Up North News” and “The ‘Gander” to give them a local feel.

The complaint indicates that Courier Newsroom intends to influence House races and push electoral votes to Democrats.

“Courier Newsroom is part of a $25 million fundraising campaign from wealthy progressive donors, and as of September of 2020, has spent over $1.8 million on Facebook ads alone,” the complaint states.

The complaint also cited multiple media reports, including Politico calling it “more akin to a PAC than a newsroom” and Bloomberg Businessweek indicating it is “designed to get [readers] to vote for Democrats.”

Even progressive organizations have taken note of the tactics. Back in February, Vice published a 2019 internal memo sent by ACRONYM CEO Tara McGowan that outlined plans to create news properties in seven 2020 battleground states.

“Unlike a legitimate news organization, its distribution of news is now widespread but strategically selected for competitive congressional districts and presidential swing states,” the complaint states. “As reported, these stories are one-sided political advertisements purporting to be news articles.”

The complaint then noted that Courier Newsroom’s “method and manner of operation demonstrates” that it is “owned or controlled by a political party, political committee or candidate,” as ACRONYM is “focused on advancing progressive causes.”

ACRONYM and Courier Newsroom did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Earlier this year, Courier Newsroom editor-in-chief Lindsay Schrupp maintained the legitimacy of the operation.

“Courier Newsroom publications provide factual, local reporting, and are staffed and run by professional journalists. While transparently progressive, we work to provide audiences with facts to counter misinformation,” Schrupp told Fox News back in July.