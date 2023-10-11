Fans grill pro-wrestling league for making ‘antisemitic’ joke days after Hamas kills 1,000+ Israelis

The All Elite Wrestling (AEW) league got into hot water recently after its wrestlers taunted a rival fighter of Jewish heritage with what viewers alleged was an antisemitic joke during a televised event.

During the broadcast of the AEW Dynamite Title Tuesday event this week, rival fighters threatened to beat wrestler Maxwell Jacob Friedman in the wrestling ring with a $10 roll of quarters.

The threat generated controversy as Friedman’s AEW backstory included him dealing with childhood bullies using the same method because he was Jewish.

Viewers took to social media to ask, "Why was this approved?" Considering the antisemitic reference was broadcast only days after Hamas’ deadly attack on innocent civilians in Israel which claimed the lives of over 1,000 people.

During one of the AEW skits Tuesday night, Friedman’s rival, wrestler Juice Robinson, previewed their next match up where he teased he would beat Friedman with the roll of quarters.

Robinson pulled the roll of coins out of his pocket saying, "You know what I do with these, Sonny Jack? I break idiots jaws."

"So after we ruin your life, I’m going to put a roll of quarters in my hand," Robinson continued before Friedman interrupted him.

Friedman screamed, "Hey! Hey! You come near me with those quarters, I’ll end your life, you piece of s--t!" He then stormed off stage.

An earlier AEW broadcast featured Friedman recounting a story from his time in high school when he was bullied for being Jewish. Detailing the tactic used against him, he told the crowd, "And in their hands they’re holding rolls of quarters. And all of them decided to throw the quarters at me as hard as they physically could and they said, ‘Pick it up, Jew boy. Pick it up!’"

After the Tuesday incident, Friedman called out Robinson on social media platform X, stating, "Tonight that piece of s--t, Juice Robinson decided to bring up a story from my childhood that has left me scared. I’m glad he did. He brought awareness to something we’ve all gone through in one way, shape, or form in our lives. On behalf of anyone who’s ever been bullied for being different in any capacity. I look forward to leaving him scared too. I also look forward to this Thursday #StandUpToJewishHate"

Friedman’s post also advertised a "Stand Up For Jewish Hate" event he will be attending at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts.

When contacted by Fox News Digital, The Foundation to Combat Antisemitism confirmed there was a private event happening Thursday but said it could not disclose attendees’ identities.

X users found AEW’s broadcast of the anti-Jewish bullying Tuesday night offensive, especially in light of current events, with many assuming it was part of the script.

X journalism account "FadeAwayMedia" commented on the AEW video, asking, "Why was this approved!?"

Podcast host and journalist David Bixenspan remarked, "Guessing it was MJF's idea to do the quarters thing (albeit much more subtly than The Podcasters were suggesting for Wembley), but...ehhhhh I don't like it."

One wrestling fan declared, "Really could’ve done without the antisemitism. So gross and such poor taste."

Pro-wrestling and MMA journalist Cassidy Haynes commented, "This isn’t the first time he’s used a roll of quarters. It was kinda his thing. But sheeesh the timing is terrible."

The account for pro-wrestling podcast "Markin’ Out" called out AEW owner Tony Khan, posting, "Tone deaf and disgusting."

The AEW did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

