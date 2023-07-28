Famed dog trainer Cesar Millan insists he can stop Biden's dog Commander from biting staffers in two hours

Celebrity dog trainer Cesar Millan claims he can fix President Biden's dog, Commander, who has reportedly bitten seven people in a four-month period.

Commander – the two-year-old German shepherd that replaced former first dog Major over aggressive behavior – has caused a stir inside the White House of late. According to internal Secret Service communications first reported by the New York Post, Commander sent a Secret Service officer to the hospital after the officer was bitten on the thigh and arm.

Millan believes he could turn Commander into a good boy within a few hours.

"It will only take us two hours to come up with the agreement. As many as the whole White House staff could learn and make sure we’re all in agreement, commit and follow through. It shouldn’t be difficult because this is about the most primal knowledge that we’re not practicing," Millan told Politico’s West Wing Playbook.

"Everybody is going to connect, communicate and have an amazing relationship with this amazing German shepherd, and we’re all going to forget about what he did, because it wasn’t his fault," Millan added. "He was a puppy when he came in. He didn’t come with any issues. He didn’t say, ‘when I get older, I’m going to bite all the Secret Service.’ That was not his dream."

Millan, who said the White House has not asked for his help, also told Politico that there aren’t set rules for the president’s pets.

"Dogs don’t know that they’re living with the president or with you. That’s why dogs make humans really human, because it really has nothing to do with money, fame or power. One thing that I have seen over the years in the White House is they don’t have a protocol for dogs. It’s happened before with previous presidents," he said.

"In any home, a dog needs to feel safe. He needs love, and he needs to trust, respect and love someone," Millan continued. "In the dog world, that will be your authority leader. People call it the pack leader. You and a dog are a pack. You can call it family, but someone has to lead the family. They will tell you the rules, boundaries and limitations. And that’s why dogs get in trouble."

Emails released under the Freedom of Information Act to conservative legal group Judicial Watch revealed that Commander had also broken the skin of another Secret Service member's hand and arm just weeks later after Biden removed his leash outside the White House following a family movie night. In January, Commander bit and "latched on" to a security technician's back at Biden's home in Delaware.

"Some dogs only bite gardeners. Some dogs only bite the mailman. The most important thing is how do we prevent this from happening to anyone? That way we have a dog who trusts everybody," Millan said when asked why the dog keeps going after the Secret Service.

Following the Post's report, Elizabeth Alexander, who serves as communications director for the first lady, told Fox that the Bidens are working on "additional leashing protocols and training" for Commander.

