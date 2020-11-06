Facebook Oversight Board member claim's Trump loss would suddenly end global 'wave of hate and intolerance'

A member of the Facebook Oversight Board celebrated the possibility that Democratic nominee Joe Biden would defeat President Trump, claiming it would end “the wave of hate and intolerance” across the globe.

“With #Trump’s fall, the wave of hate and intolerance will end not only in #America but also across the world. USA is moving towards ending one of the fiercest waves of hate in modern history,” civil rights activist and Nobel laureate Tawakkol Karman tweeted.

Karman had previously tweeted in Arabic earlier this week that a Trump loss would lessen “hatred and intolerance” across the globe.

“With the fall of Trump, the wave of hatred and intolerance will decline in the world, not only in America,#أمريكا It is heading to tide over one of the most heinous waves of hate,” Karman wrote, according to Google’s translator tool.

Karman’s role on the Facebook Oversight Board makes the anti-Trump tweets alarming, as they can be seen as a signal that she might not be able to fairly do her job.

“The Oversight Board was created to help Facebook answer some of the most difficult questions around freedom of expression online: what to take down, what to leave up, and why,” the company’s website explains.

“The board uses its independent judgment to support people’s right to free expression and ensure those rights are being adequately respected,” the Oversight Board’s site continues. “The board’s decisions to uphold or reverse Facebook’s content decisions will be binding, meaning Facebook will have to implement them, unless doing so could violate the law.”

The board consists of roughly 40 members “that represent a diverse set of disciplines and backgrounds,” who are “empowered to select content cases for review and to uphold or reverse Facebook’s content decisions.”

Facebook has long been accused of a bias against Republicans and conservatives, and CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently struggled to name a single liberal person or entity that has been censored on the platform.

Media Research Center’s Kayla Sargent called Karman the board’s “most radical member,” and noted that she was a supporter of the Muslim Brotherhood

“She announced in a June 7 tweet amidst international destructive protests that she would be ‘standing with the revolutions!’ The Muslim Brotherhood is connected to Hamas, the terrorist organization that attacks Israel,” Sargent wrote, referring the tweet sent earlier this year.