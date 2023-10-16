Ex-Utah Gov. John Huntsman ends donations to University of Penn, condemns school's ‘moral relativism’ on Hamas

Former Utah Governor and University of Pennsylvania alumni Jon Huntsman Jr. called out his alma mater for remaining silent after Hamas, a terrorist group backed by Iran, carried out attacks in Israel.

"To the outsider, it appears that Penn has become deeply adrift in ways that make it almost unrecognizable," Huntsman wrote in an email obtained by The Daily Pennsylvanian. "Moral relativism has fueled the university’s race to the bottom and sadly now has reached a point where remaining impartial is no longer an option."

"The University’s silence in the face of reprehensible and historic Hamas evil against the people of Israel (when the only response should be outright condemnation) is a new low," Huntsman continued. "Silence is antisemitism, and antisemitism is hate, the very thing higher ed was built to obviate."

Huntsman’s family has donated millions of dollars to Penn over the years, with Huntsman’s father, Huntsman Sr, giving "$40 million in 1998" to the Wharton Business Schools, according to The Daily Pennsylvanian. It was the " largest-ever gift given to a business school" at the time, per the outlet.

But those years of donating to Penn have come to an end for Huntsman Jr. and his siblings, he wrote.

"Consequently, Huntsman Foundation will close its checkbook on all future giving to Penn - something that has been a source of enormous pride for now three generations of graduates," the former governor wrote.

"My siblings join me in this rebuke," Huntsman added.

Penn did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill and Provost John Jackson Jr. have condemned the Hamas terrorist attacks against Israel amid criticism from donors like Huntsman and school trustees.

"These abhorrent attacks have resulted in the tragic loss of life and escalating violence and unrest in the region," Magill and Jackson Jr. wrote in a message to students. "Many members of our community are hurting right now. Our thoughts are especially with those grieving the loss of loved ones or facing grave uncertainty about the safety of their families and friends."

Magill has reportedly stepped up her rhetoric over the Israel-Hamas war as "backlash" increases from donors and trustees, with Magill calling Hamas aggression a "terrorist assault," according to The Daily Pennsylvanian.

"She also said that toll of the war between Israel and Hamas, combined with recent acts of antisemitism at Penn, had created a difficult moment on campus — adding that Penn will continue to work with Jewish leaders, faculty, students, and staff at the University to ensure a safe environment," the outlet wrote.

"I stand, and Penn stands, emphatically against antisemitism," Magill said. "We have a moral responsibility — as an academic institution and a campus community — to combat antisemitism and to educate our community to recognize and reject hate."

