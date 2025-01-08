LA Times owner blames mayor for cutting fire department budget ahead of wildfires: 'Competence matters'

Los Angeles Times owner Dr. Pat Soon-Shiong reminded followers how "competence matters" regarding LA mayor Karen Bass during the ongoing Pacific Palisades fires.

As wildfires continued to rage across Los Angeles County on Wednesday, Soon-Shiong directed his X followers to his paper for live updates on the situation while appearing to criticize Bass’s handling of the city before the crisis.

"Our hearts go out to those who have lost their homes and are seeking shelter. Fires in LA are sadly no surprise, yet the Mayor cut LA Fire Department’s budget by $23M. And reports of empty fire hydrants raise serious questions. Competence matters…Follow @latimes for live coverage in partnership with @Spectrum. The live camera view coverage will give our readers a real time view of the fires and the stream is open to all Angelenos. Stay safe," Soon-Shiong wrote.

Fox News Digital reached out to the LA Times for further comment.

Though Soon-Shiong claimed Bass cut $23 million from the fire department’s budget, the actual LAFD’s budget was cut by approximately $17 million. However, Bass’ original budget proposal sought to cut $23 million.

Bass has been heavily criticized after it was reported that she was out of the country in Africa when the fires began breaking out on Tuesday. She is currently heading back to California.

Former Los Angeles mayoral candidate Rick Caruso personally blamed Bass for the wildfires, arguing that mismanagement was the reason they had gotten out of control.

"There's no water in the Palisades. There's no water coming out of the fire hydrants. This is an absolute mismanagement by the city. Not the firefighters' fault, but the city's," Caruso said.

"We have got a mayor that is out of the country, and we have got a city that is burning, and there is no resources to put out fires," Caruso added. "It looks like we're in a third-world country here."

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency, prompting thousands of evacuations. The fires have not yet been contained.

