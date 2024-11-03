Ex-Obama speechwriter edits out Democratic candidate attacking GOP opponent for her Korean roots on podcast

Former Obama speechwriter Jon Lovett appeared to edit out a Democratic congressional candidate’s answer that criticized his opponent’s race from his podcast and YouTube channel.

Last month, Lovett sat down with California Democrat Derek Tran who is challenging the Republican incumbent Rep. Michelle Steel for her seat in the 45th congressional district. The Washington Free Beacon first reported on Tran’s answer regarding why the district shifted from "leans Republican" to "toss-up."

"I think I put in the hard work, the team’s put in the hard work to make sure we get here. It’s quite a journey to get to this point. We always knew Steel is not the right fit for the district, and the people know that. And the people in the district sees that she’s done nothing for them, and they know that because she’s voted against every major single piece of legislation that brought back opportunity and funding for the district. And it’s time to fire her from her job," Tran answered on the "Lovett or Leave It" podcast October 19.

However, additional video obtained by the Washington Free Beacon showed Tran giving a longer answer, claiming Steel’s Korean roots are also a factor.

"But you know, we’ve always [known] that Steel is not the right fit for the district. You know, she's Korean-American," Tran said. "This is a district that has been carved out for Vietnamese Americans, and the people know that."

The reference to Steel’s race is not available in the show’s podcast or the show’s YouTube channel. During that portion of Tran’s answer, the video instead has a hard cut from the stage with Lovett and Tran to a closer shot of Tran.

Fox News Digital reached out to Lovett’s channel for a comment.

In a New York Times article Thursday, Tran also called Steel’s background into question.

"She comes into our community, and she tells us, ‘I know what it’s like to be an immigrant like you all,’" Tran told the The Times. "No, you do not. You did not lose your country."

Steel, an immigrant to the U.S., was born in South Korea, but raised in Japan, according to her congressional website.

"After fleeing North Korea during the Korean War, her parents met and built a life in South Korea before moving to Japan," the site states.

Fox News' Alex Nitzberg contributed to this report.