Trump endorses California's Rep. Michelle Steel: 'Tremendous Champion'

Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Rep. Michelle Steel on Saturday, calling the Republican incumbent in California's 45th Congressional District one of the nation's "strongest Congresswomen."

"Michelle Steel has my Complete and Total Endorsement - SHE WILL NOT LET YOU DOWN!" he declared in a post on Truth Social.

"An America First Patriot whose family bravely fled Communism, Michelle brings that same fighting spirit to Congress, and will never back down against the Communists, Marxists, and Socialists on the Radical Left," Trump said.

Steel, an immigrant to the U.S., was born in South Korea, but raised in Japan, her congressional website notes.

"After fleeing North Korea during the Korean War, her parents met and built a life in South Korea before moving to Japan," the site states.

The Republican figure has served in the House of Representatives since 2021. She had previously served as chair of the Orange County Board of Supervisors.

"Michelle is working hard to Restore the American Dream, Grow our Economy, Secure our Border, Support our Great Military/Vets, and Protect our always under siege Second Amendment. During my Administration, Michelle worked with us to achieve the lowest ever unemployment for Vietnamese Americans, and ALL Americans," Trump said in his endorsement post.

He called her a "Tremendous Champion" for those in her district, but decried her Democratic opponent, Derek Tran.

"Michelle is one of the strongest Congresswomen in the Country, whereas her WEAK opponent, Derek Tran, is a Radical Left Puppet of Communist China, who will put our Country, and Safety, LAST. Michelle, on the other hand, will ALWAYS put California, and America, FIRST," the 2024 GOP presidential nominee declared.