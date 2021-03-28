Ex-CNN’er torches network for having ‘thumb’ on the scale

CNN’s credibility crisis just got worse as ex-CNN political commentator Doug Heye points out their obvious journalistic imbalance via Twitter.

CNN Politics tweeted out one of their stories Saturday announcing that Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, will receive the JFK "Profile in Courage" award for being the only Republican senator to vote for former President Trump’s conviction during his first impeachment trial.

The tweet includes a secondary comment detailing the award "comes at a time when Romney is not holding the GOP accountable for restricting voting rights."

Heye replied to CNN on Sunday afternoon expressing distaste for the tweet’s telling language.

"This is the kind of bad tweet that discredits good journalists and gives evidence that a thumb is on the scale."

Fox News reached out to CNN for comment about the tweet.

According to his LinkedIn, Heye spent five years as a political commentator for CNN and now contributes to the Washington Post.

Other political figures like Republican communicator Matt Whitlock also reacted to CNN’s tweet, labeling the left-wing network's comments as "absurd propaganda."