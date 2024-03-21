Evan Gershkovich sister describes agonizing year as grim milestone of his imprisonment approaches

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich's family has endured an agonizing year as he remains detained by Russia in Moscow’s Lefortovo Prison on dubious espionage allegations, his sister said Thursday.

"I’m sure you can imagine this has been a really difficult year for his family. A lot of uncertainty and we just have to take it day by day," Evan’s sister, Danielle Gershkovich, said on Thursday at a National Press Club event.

"It’s incredible to see this community of journalists rally around Evan," she added. "We’re just so appreciative… and, of course, the incredible team at the Wall Street Journals has been so amazing and supportive. We’re going to keep believing that we’ll bring Evan home soon."

The National Press Club held a briefing to provide the latest information as the one-year mark of Gershkovich being detained by Russian security services approaches on March 29. The Biden administration has designated Gershkovich "wrongfully detained" and repeatedly called for his release, and both the U.S. government and the Wall Street Journal have called the spying charges absurd.

WHITE HOUSE SAYS IT'S WORKING TO BRING WALL STREET JOURNAL REPORTER EVAN GERSHKOVICH HOME: 'WILL NOT LET UP'

It is widely believed the Russians detained Gershkovich to both suppress journalism in the country and pick up a bargaining chip in a future prisoner exchange. The Wall Street Journal deputized Washington bureau chief Paul Beckett, who was part of the panel, to concentrate solely on efforts to free Gershkovich.

Beckett believes the one-year mark is significant because it’s an opportunity to "salute Evan and his family," while reminding everyone that a free press is so important.

"We knew he was a great reporter, that’s why we hired him. I don’t think anyone realized what an extraordinary young man he is, to have endured this ordeal with such extraordinary grace and that goes for his family as well, so it’s a moment for us to show our appreciation," Beckett said.

"You can see the chilling effect it's had on reporting on Russia over the course of the last year. So many, very understandably, Americans reporting in Russia withdrew… we’ve essentially been deprived of a year of vital reporting," he added.

EVAN GERSHKOVICH'S PARENTS PLEAD WITH BIDEN TO GET HIM HOME: 'IT’S BEEN 250 DAYS AND EVAN IS NOT HERE'

Beckett said that he would not rest until Gershkovich is home.

"We really need to re-up our efforts and go at it with even a greater sense of urgency, to make sure that we can end this as soon as we possibly can," Beckett said.

Dow Jones Executive Vice President and General Counsel Jason Conti, who was also part of the panel, said the media industry rallying around Gershkovich has been remarkable.

"I really look forward to the day that I can meet him in person," Conti said.

EVAN GERSHKOVICH STAYING STRONG AS FRIENDS, FAMILY REMAIN FRUSTRATED OVER INDEFINITE RUSSIAN DETAINMENT

Gershkovich will eventually face a trial, and Beckett said he’s expected to be convicted in Russia's notoriously closed and corrupt justice system.

"We’re going to all face, collectively, a journalistic challenge and how to transmit that to readers in a way that is reflective of the reality of the situation and doesn’t imply that he’s actually been convicted of any crime as we would understand it," Beckett said.

Gershkovich faces decades in prison if convicted on the spying charges. Experts believe his best hope for freedom will be a prisoner swap with the United States.

"The stockpiling of humans for trading purposes is a despicable act," Conti said. "This is clearly a key element of an authoritarian’s playbook."

Conti has also called for Russia to face consequences.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital’s David Rutz contributed to this report.