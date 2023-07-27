Etsy accused of banning 'De-Trans Awareness' products for violating 'prohibited items policy'

Etsy has been removing shirts and products that promoted "detransitioning," according to artist and detransitioner Laura Becker.

Becker tweeted on Wednesday that Etsy had removed items from her online shop for allegedly violating their "Prohibited Items Policy."

"Etsy has f-cked with me for the last time. After banning my ‘Funky Human Female’ shirts last month, I’ve now received notice that my ‘De-Trans Awareness’ and ‘Believe De-Transitioners—First Do No Harm’ shirts are removed," Becker tweeted. "This is my Final Warning before my store will be permanently banned. It is time to boycott Etsy. They do not support free speech, women, or medical trauma survivors. I’m not taking it. Share and boost. It’s a war now."

Her tweets included screenshots of Etsy’s email to her warning that her account could be permanently suspended following multiple violations of the policy.

JOE ROGAN: WHEN DID SOCIETY FORGET THAT KIDS ‘SHOULD NOT MAKE LIFE-CHANGING CHOICES’ LIKE GENDER SURGERY?

"As a reminder, Etsy prohibits any content that promotes, supports, or glorifies hatred or violence towards protected groups. This includes items or listings that that are demeaning or disparaging towards people based upon: race, ethnicity, national origin, religion, gender, gender identity, disability, or sexual orientation," the email read.

Becker wrote that this followed the company removing other listings back in June.

"One thing that triggered me to take my 1st Twitter break was that my Etsy store has started being targeted by TRAs. I received these harassing messages a day before most of my feminist listings were forcibly deactivated by Etsy for supposedly violating their policy," she tweeted at the time.

Becker posted images of messages from a user named "Clammy Sammy" who attacked her for her status as a detransitioner.

"Detrasitioners [sic] are misguided fools. It’s their fault they ruined their bodies. Trans people have nothing to do with them…be better nazi scum," one message read.

Another read, "Don’t show them evil lest you become it. If you’re detransitioning that’s valid but don’t blame doctors for your foolish choices. You are making the world a more bitter place by producing bigoted merchandise. Find peace."

Becker wrote that she reported these messages and the removal of her items as "Discrimination Based on Gender Identity and Disability." While she received a message back, there was apparently no acknowledgment of her removed listings.

DYLAN MULVANEY RELEASES VIDEO REFLECTING ON 500 DAYS OF ‘BEING A GIRL,’ SHARES ‘TRANS JOY’ AMID BUD BACKLASH

"A generic response with no actual reference to the content of the hate messages. 0 addressing of the listings being removed after being targeted by this person. This is the message I sent following up asking for clarification. Now we wait and see if they’ll actually address the listings being removed and specify why," she tweeted along with an image of her message.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Becker said "As a public de-transitioner, artist, writer, and speaker, I created a ‘De-Trans Awareness’ collection of apparel and home goods to support medical ethics and those harmed by gender medicine. Etsy has removed these products in my ‘Funk God’ store for violating their policy without explanation."

She continued, "I am disheartened that my art and message is being censored, and that Etsy is not supporting their small businesses. Etsy’s caviler [sic] removal has affected my livelihood and is an alarming precedent for free speech."

Becker previously appeared in the documentary "No Way Back: The Reality of Gender-Affirming Care" which featured stories from detransitioners. After intense pressure from a group called the Queer Trans Project, AMC Theaters abruptly canceled screenings of the movie.

"I think it's incredibly dangerous to set this precedent of suppressing free speech, suppressing viewpoints that basically are just unpopular or difficult to deal with," Becker told "Fox & Friends" in June.

On Thursday, Becker announced efforts to set up her own online store for supporters to purchase merchandise.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I am currently working on setting up a store on my website. It will take some time to get all the products up, but I am starting with the banned feminist and de-trans awareness merch! Stay tuned for when you can get funky stuff without censorship!" Becker tweeted.

By Friday, however, Becker reported that four of her previously prohibited items were up and still available for purchase. Two of her ‘Funky Human Female’ shirts were still unavailable for purchase. Becker said she had yet to receive a specific response from Etsy regarding these issues.

Etsy has not responded to a Fox News Digital request for comment.