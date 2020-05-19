Ernst backs Graham bid to subpoena Obama officials in unmasking probe: 'We need to get to the bottom of this'

Senate Judiciary Committee member Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, told "Bill Hemmer Reports" Tuesday that she would support issuing subpoenas to Obama-era Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and FBI Director James Comey, as well as former CIA Director John Brennan and former National Security Adviser Susan Rice.

"What happened to the Trump Administration and the unmasking of people within the transition, within the administration, and within his family was reprehensible," Ernst told host Bill Hemmer. "Utilizing federal government agencies to spy on American citizens, and especially political opponents, is absolutely wrong and we need to get to the bottom of this."

DECLASSIFIED RICE EMAIL SHOWS COMEY SUGGESTED KEEPING SOME RUSSIA INFO ON FLYNN

Hemmer told Ernst that Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., wants to hear from all four officials about the unmasking of Michael Flynn, Trump's national security adviser designate, in December 2016 and January 2017.

Ernst noted that Graham's bid to subpoena the former Obama officials was based on a similar action by former committee chairman Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., who in 2007 was granted the power to subpoena 11 current and former Bush administration officials regarding CIA interrogation methods the left considered "torture."

Ernst also praised President Trump's announcement earlier Tuesday inaugurating a $19 billion food assistance program to support farmers and ranchers and “maintain the health of the food supply chain" in the United States amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"It was really wonderful to hear the president's announcement this morning of the direct assistance payments that will go out to our farmers and ranchers through the USDA," she said. "Those supports are needed to ag country right now, and our farmers are very anxious to get the economy back where it needs to be so they don't need those direct assistance payments.

"But for right now, we are very grateful to the Trump Administration for getting this done."