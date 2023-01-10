Emory University will offer up to $300,000 in grants for ‘racial justice and equity’

Emory University in Georgia will soon be offering up to $300,000 in grants to promote "racial justice and equity," according to a release from the school.

Possible topics listed that qualify include "environmental justice and climate change," "the arts as a force for justice," "impacts of racism and discrimination on health and/or biology," "interventions, improvements, or solutions to address disparities and injustice" and others.

According to the Atlanta-based university, "Standard grants are $150,000 spread over three years; a small number of special projects will be considered for up to $300,000 total over three years."

Ravi Bellamkonda, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs stated in a release, "Supporting our world-class scholars in researching this topic is just one example of how Emory is committed to addressing issues of racial and social justice."

"These grants aim to contribute to both our understanding and the disruption and dismantling of persistent cycles of inequity and injustice that affect significant aspects of life in our society," Carol Henderson, vice provost for diversity and inclusion and chief diversity officer, said.

As reported by The College Fix, Emory last year released a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Strategic Planning report with the goal of explaining, "How we practice the values of equity, diversity, and inclusion—how we interweave them into the very fabric and infrastructure of the Emory enterprise."

On page 26 of the document, it described diversity as "to mean race, ethnicity, gender, disability, national origin, age, health status, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, socioeconomic standing, immigration status, family background, neurodiversity, intersectional identities, and the broad representations of human existence."

No mention in the document about whether diversity of thought and ideology would be studied.

Fox News Digital reached out to Emory University for a statement but did not hear back at time of publishing.