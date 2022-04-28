Charlie Kirk on 'Fox & Friends': 'The empire is going to strike back' against Elon Musk

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk said the "empire is going to strike back" in response to Elon Musk's Twitter takeover. Kirk said Thursday on "Fox & Friends" the controversial business magnate should reinstate accounts that were banned for "arbitrary" reasons and called for a full accounting of how the Hunter Biden laptop story was censored in October 2020.

TRUMP WILL NOT RETURN TO TWITTER EVEN AS ELON MUSK PURCHASES PLATFORM, WILL BEGIN USING HIS OWN TRUTH SOCIAL

CHARLIE KIRK: We need to find out exactly how severe was the censorship institutionally at Twitter, from the shadow-banning to the suspended accounts. Elon, I believe now that he's the new manager and owner of Twitter, needs to bring back the suspended accounts, especially those that were suspended for these ridiculously arbitrary reasons. We need a full investigation into the Hunter Biden laptop story that was not allowed to be spread on Twitter in the most consequential month of voting of the most consequential election of my lifetime. All of this needs to be investigated, but you bring up a great point, Brian: the regime, or the empire is going to strike back. They're not going to take this easily and they're not going to take this lightly. Elon is going to get investigated, subpoenaed, he's going to have smear articles written about him. I just don't think he cares. I also think Elon believes that the federal government needs him right now more than he needs the federal government. Good luck trying to compete with Russia and China in the space war without SpaceX and Elon Musk. Good luck trying to fight climate change without Tesla. Good luck trying to fix the traffic problem in Los Angeles without The Boring Company and Elon Musk. So, in some ways, Elon has been building this unprecedented amount of wealth and power now to use it to actually fight for Western constitutional values. We've never really seen anything like this.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: