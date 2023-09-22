Elon Musk calls for San Francisco supervisor to be fired over city's 'destruction' amid crime surge

Elon Musk called for San Francisco's District 5 County Supervisor Dean Preston to be fired for overseeing what he claimed was the destruction of the California city.

"Also, Dean Preston needs to be fired," Musk wrote on social media platform X, which he owns, in response to an entrepreneur who suggested that criminals who break into cars and steal should be arrested and "publicly" shamed.

"He is arguably the person most responsible for the destruction of San Francisco," Musk said of Preston.

BLUE CITY DISTRICT ATTORNEY DECRIES CULTURE OF LAWLESSNESS EMBOLDENING BRAZEN CRIMINALS

Preston announced on Wednesday that he would hold a hearing to address "San Francisco's car break-ins at the Government Audit and Oversight Committee."

"Car break-ins have vexed our city for a long time, as noted by an intriguing deep dive by @susieneilson of the @sfchronicle a couple of weeks ago," Preston wrote. "Despite various announcements and initiatives over the past several years, the number of reported car break-ins has hovered over 20k p/yr with one outlier: 2020, when SF had far fewer tourists, and therefore fewer tourists leaving things in their cars. Break-ins fell by over 40%!"

Preston claimed that similar to a 1980s awareness to tell drivers and passengers "to use seatbelts," he wants San Francisco to tell visitors not to "leave anything in your car."

"Do this & we’ll dramatically reduce car break-ins," he added.

Preston did not respond to a request for comment.

SAN FRANCISCO POLICE UNION FIRES BACK AT BAKERY'S REFUSAL OF SERVICE TO OFFICER: 'CUT OUT THE BULLS---'

Preston received criticism in May for proposing a law that would ban security guards from drawing their weapons for property crimes.

It was a proposal that former San Francisco police officer Joel Aylworth said was "ridiculous."

"They [criminals] don't respect security guards at all," Aylworth told Fox News host Ashley Strohmier. "SFPD, many times often gets hired to work overtime gigs at Target, Walgreens, Safeway, supermarkets. I've worked many of these overtime shifts over the years, and they will not listen to me. They will fight me… so what do you think they're going to do with the security guard?"

"If you tell security guards, ‘Hey, in only this situation, if he grabs you, you can only use a headlock, or you could only use this move,' it's the most ridiculous thing," he continued.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News’ Bailee Hill contributed to this report.