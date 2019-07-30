Elizabeth Warren says Trump is advancing 'environmental racism,' 'economic racism,' 'health care racism'

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., blasted President Trump on Tuesday night for "advancing" several forms of racism, including "environmental," "economic," and "health care" racism.

During the Democratic debate, Warren was asked how she would combat the "rise of white supremacy" in the country. She first responded by saying white supremacy needs to be "called out," before adding that it "poses a threat to the United States of America."

However, she quickly pivoted to the president and how he is "advancing" racism.

"We live in a country now where the president is advancing environmental racism, economic racism, criminal justice racism, health care racism," Warren said. "The way we do better is to fight back and show something better."

Warren then promoted her education policy, which includes "universal tuition-free college" for all students and that "levels the playing field" by dedicating $50 billion to historically black colleges. She also vowed that eliminating student loan debt would "help close the black-white wealth gap in America."