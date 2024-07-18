Elise Stefanik says Trump's family has suffered from 'relentless' media attacks

House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., said in a CNN interview Thursday that the family members of former President Trump are victims of "relentless attacks" from the media.

When asked about Kai Trump, the granddaughter of the former president, and Donald Trump Jr.'s speeches at the Republican National Convention (RNC) on Wednesday night, Stefanik said that family members help show a side of Trump that does not often get covered by the "mainstream media."

"This is a family that has been through relentless, relentless attacks from the mainstream media for well over the past decade when Donald Trump first ran as an outsider in 2016," Stefanik said.

"So what they have been through, whether it was the Russia hoax, whether it was the two impeachments that were shams, whether it was just the attacks on their family members, I thought Kai Trump‘s speech was a great surprise for everyone to hear the personal side of Trump as a grandfather," she said.

"I think Don Jr. really touched upon just the relentless attacks from the mainstream media that we have as Republicans have had to fight through and talk about the policy success of President Trump versus the policy failures of Joe Biden," Stefanik said.

Kai Trump, the eldest grandchild of former President Trump, spoke at the RNC this week about the more personal side of the former president.

Calling him just a "normal grandpa," she joked about their competitive golf games Wednesday and said even though he'd been put through "hell," he was still standing.

Her father Donald Trump Jr., Trump's eldest son, saluted the former president's "character" for standing up defiantly after an assassin nearly killed him last week.

"The world saw a spirit that could never be broken," he said.

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Fox News' Yael Halon and Kyle Morris contributed to this report.