Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Oklahoma state superintendent Ryan Walters called on Education Secretary Miguel Cardona to resign in a statement posted on social media in response to the latest Program for International Student Assessment (PISA) results.

The exam, according to Walters, compares the academic performance of students in the U.S. against those in other countries. Walters, in a post on X, wrote that Cardona "only wants to indoctrinate and not educate."

He added that the education secretary should "resign immediately."

"Joe Biden and the Democrats have dialed out kids," Walters said in a statement. "They have put America on a path of decline. Their school closures and anti-parent policies have resulted in a dramatic decline in our math scores and left America in a weakened position internationally."

OKLAHOMA'S TOP EDUCATION OFFICIAL INVESTIGATES TULSA DISTRICT DUE TO POOR TEST SCORES, EMBEZZELMENT SCANDAL

Walters criticized Cardona for claiming "success" when "kids are falling behind so badly."

"In light of his latest failure of leadership, he should resign immediately to make way for someone who knows the difference between student success and self-serving Washington spin," he said.

Walters, an outspoken critic of Critical Race Theory (CRT), told Fox News Digital in November that he sent a letter to textbook companies warning that they would be checking for it in books.

"I sent out a letter to all textbook companies involved with the state and say, Listen, we will be checking for these things now. Do not give us textbooks that have critical race theory in them," he said.

AS OKLAHOMA SCHOOLS CHALLENGE ‘WOKE’ CONTENT, TEXTBOOK PUBLISHERS WITHDRAW FROM STATE

"And if a vendor cannot produce textbooks that actually help our students understand math and understand better science, well, then they can go somewhere else. We've got plenty to choose from, and I know that there's going to be plenty of folks that are able to get us great materials for our schools," Walters added.

During an interview with The Associated Press in September, Cardona criticized people who are "misbehaving in public" and "acting like they know what's right for kids."

"There was civility. We could disagree. We could have healthy conversations around what’s best for kids," he said. "I respect differences of opinion. I don’t have too much respect for people that are misbehaving in public and then acting like they know what’s right for kids."

Cardona, responding to the PISA results on Tuesday, said, "there's much work to be done."

The results found that U.S. students were behind in math compared to their counterparts in other countries.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Kristine Parks contributed to this report.