Critical Race Theory
Published

Education consultant uses critical race theory to train school teachers, staff according to documents

School trainings conducted by the Pacific Educational Group include critical race theory according to documents obtained by America First Legal

By Kelsey Koberg | Fox News
Schools everywhere are completely disrespecting parental rights: Ian Prior Video

Schools everywhere are completely disrespecting parental rights: Ian Prior

Parent and America First Legal senior adviser Ian Prior says they won't tell you, but their interest is we need to get to them when they're young, before they have fully developed brains and can look at this and say, wait, this is ridiculous.

EXCLUSIVE - An educational consultant used critical race theory to train school staff in Pennsylvania, according to documents obtained by America First Legal, which show explanations about "What is Whiteness" and how CRT fits into "Equity/Anti-Racism School Transformation Action Planning." 

The documents show multiple trainings given to school staff of the Tredyffrin/Easttown School District [TESD], including ones titled "Using Critical Race Theory to Transform Leadership and District," and "Introduction to the Theory of Transformation and Systematic Racial Equity Framework."

The documents show the school district participated in the Pacific Educational Group’s "Courageous Conversations," which the website describes as "a process to understand and discuss race explicitly."  

The presentations explained "Critical Race Theory (CRT) in Public K-12 Education," stating, "By the late 1970’s, Gloria Ladson-Billings and other prominent researchers, applied the principles of [Critical Legal Theory] to the field of education, suggesting that the process of schooling is neither race neutral nor "color-blind." The culmination of their work provided five tenets of critical race theory to better understand the critical intersection of race and schooling."  

WHAT IS CRITICAL RACE THEORY?

A presentation from the Pacific Educational Group showing the link between schools and critical race theory. 

A presentation from the Pacific Educational Group showing the link between schools and critical race theory. 

 The documents also included a "1 page handout… introducing [school districts] to Courageous Conversations." 

Among the conditions of Courageous Conversations were "Isolate Race," "Use a ‘working definition’ for race," and "Examine the presence and role of ‘Whiteness.'" 

Another document attempted to explain "What is Whiteness," building on three categories: color, culture and consciousness. Color, according to the document, was "Primary, Presence, Positioning," while culture included "Being, Feeling and Acting White," and consciousness included "Thinking and Reasoning White." 

Presentation from the Pacific Educational Group explaining "What is Whiteness." 

Presentation from the Pacific Educational Group explaining "What is Whiteness." 

According to the TESD website, the schools began working with PEG in 2018 "specifically to enhance the policies and practices around racial equity." 

IBRAM X. KENDI WORRIES DAUGHTER BREATHING IN ‘SMOG OF WHITE SUPERIORITY’ FOR PLAYING WITH WHITE DOLL

The TESD district website says at least 150 members of school staff have participated in trainings put on by the PEG, including a "two-day seminar designed to foster thoughtful exploration of how race influences culture and climate of our schools and to practice strategies for engaging in conversations around issues related to race."  

Components of the school’s initiative included a "District Executive Equity Leadership Team (DELT)," a "Leadership for Racial Equity Team (LEADS)," a "Site Equity Leadership Teams (E-Teams)" and "Students Organized for Anti-Racism." 

The E-teams, as described by the documents, are "Anti-Racist School Leaders, led by the principal, who design and deliver professional development activities which shift the culture of the school toward embracing school-wide equity transformation." 

America First Legal senior adviser Ian Prior told Fox News Digital the documents are the "best evidence I’ve seen that completely debunks the lie that critical race theory is not in our schools." 

"Critical race theory is absolutely used in schools. And these documents show that it is a key piece of how these equity anti-racist consultants design changes to a school system using critical race theory as a fundamental building block for those changes," he added. 

Prior pointed to another portion of the presentation, titled "Equity/Anti-Racism School Transformation Action Planning." 

Part of a Pacific Educational Group presentation showing a "School Transformation Action Plan," including critical race theory. 

Part of a Pacific Educational Group presentation showing a "School Transformation Action Plan," including critical race theory. 

The plan included overlapping circles, which placed "critical race theory" directly between "Courageous Conversations ‘Examining Presence and Role of Whiteness’" and "School Transformation Action Plan." 

"For anyone that’s claiming that critical race theory is not being used in schools, it’s not being used to shape the direction of schools, it’s not being used to train teachers, they’re absolutely lying, and these documents prove that beyond a reasonable doubt," Prior said. 

PARENTS SOUND OFF ON HOMESCHOOLING MISCONCEPTIONS: ‘PEOPLE THINK WE JUST SIT IN OUR HOUSES ALL DAY’

According to a report from Parents Defending Education (PDE), the Pacific Educational Group has engaged with school districts in at least 19 states from 2013 to 2021, with contracts totaling more than $3.4 million. PDE’s report also noted in 2015, 42 school districts responded to a query from EAGnews on what they paid Pacific Educational Group between 2010 and 2015, with the number totaling $3.9 million. 

Among the school districts listed in PDE’s report was a school district in Fort Worth, Texas, which spent $1.3 million to contract with the Pacific Educational Group as part of "District-Wide Racial Equity Training and Program Services." 

Several other school districts, including the Lawrence Public Schools in Kansas, the Oak Park and River Forest High School in Illinois and the Evanston Township High School District 202 in Illinois, spent tens to hundreds of thousands of dollars contracting with the Pacific Educational Group for "Courageous Conversations" certificates and trainings, according to Parents Defending Education.

  • using critical race theory courageous conversations
    Image 1 of 22

    Courageous Conversations title slide on using critical race theory to transform a school and district.  ( )

  • Courageous conversations agenda including CRT
    Image 2 of 22

    Agenda for a Courageous Conversations presentation.  ( )

  • PEG presentation critical race theory schooling
    Image 3 of 22

    A presentation from the Pacific Educational Group analyzes the intersections between critical race theory and schooling.  ( )

  • Critical race theory in a PEG presentation
    Image 4 of 22

    Critical race theory included in a presentation from the Pacific Educational Group to schools.  ( )

  • Courageous Conversations what does it mean to be White
    Image 5 of 22

    Courageous Conversations presentation explaining what it means to be White. ( )

  • Courageous Conversations conditions
    Image 6 of 22

    The Six Conditions of Courageous Conversations from the Pacific Educational Group ( )

  • PEG presentation to pennsylvania schools
    Image 7 of 22

    A presentation from the Pacific Educational Group.  ( )

  • Courageous Conversations development scale used in PA schools
    Image 8 of 22

    Development scale developed for the Pacific Educational Group's Courageous Conversations.  ( )

  • PEG Courageous Conversations
    Image 9 of 22

    Development scale developed for the Pacific Educational Group's Courageous Conversations.  ( )

  • Development Scale for PEG's Courageous Conversations.
    Image 10 of 22

    Development scale developed for the Pacific Educational Group's Courageous Conversations.  ( )

  • PEG Development Scale
    Image 11 of 22

    Pacific Educational Group presentation including a Courageous Conversations Development Scale.  ( )

  • Courageous Conversations Development Scale.
    Image 12 of 22

    Pacific Educational Group presentation including a Courageous Conversations Development Scale.  ( )

  • Courageous Conversations Challenging Institutional Racism
    Image 13 of 22

    PEG slide on Challenging Institutional Racism.  ( )

  • Pacific educational group challenging institutional racism in schools
    Image 14 of 22

    PEG presentation slide on Challenging Institutional Racism in our Schools.  ( )

  • Using Critical Race Theory from a Pacific Educational Group slide
    Image 15 of 22

    Pacific Educational Group Courageous Conversations slide using critical race theory ( )

  • Courageous Conversations slide about CRT
    Image 16 of 22

    Courageous Conversations presentation slide titled "Using Critical Race Theory to examine..." ( )

  • what did you learn from courageous conversations?
    Image 17 of 22

    A "What did you learn" slide from a Courageous Conversations presentation.  ( )

  • PEG slide Taking Stock in Racial Equity Transformation
    Image 18 of 22

    PEG Courageous Conversations slide on Taking Stock in Racial Equity Transformation in your school.  ( )

  • courageous conversations explaining critical race theory themes
    Image 19 of 22

    Courageous Conversations slide explaining the themes of critical race theory.  ( )

  • Slide explaining Critical Race Theory
    Image 20 of 22

    PEG slide explaining critical race theory ( )

  • Teams in a PA school district equity
    Image 21 of 22

    PEG slide explaining roles of different teams in a Pennsylvania school district ( )

  • A Pacific Educational Group presentation
    Image 22 of 22

    Parts of a presentation given by the Pacific Educational Group to school staff at a Pennsylvania school.  ( )

"These equity consultants, whether it’s PEG or others, are making millions of dollars pushing critical race theory in schools, and then the schools are working overtime to try and prevent that information from getting out to the parents," Prior added. "And then the legacy media, the left, unions and certain Democrats are all pushing back saying ‘no, there’s not any critical race theory in schools.’ Well, I would think that these documents show that absolutely, one of the biggest equity consultants in the country … is pushing critical race theory in schools." 

The Tredyffrin/Easttown School District came under scrutiny in 2021 for citing copyright concerns when initially not releasing the contents of the trainings provided by the Pacific Educational Group.

"The PEG materials have always been available for inspection in response to Right to Know Requests," Brian Elias of Wisler Pearlstine, LLP, which serves as solicitor for the school district, told Fox News Digital. "Until the evening of Tuesday, June 7, 2022, PEG – as the owner of the materials – barred the reproduction of the materials. On June 7, PEG’s attorney sent our Solicitor … a letter authorizing TESD to produce the materials in response to Right to Know requests." 

Classroom with empty wooden desks.

Classroom with empty wooden desks. (iStock)

Elias added that critical race theory is not taught in TESD schools. 

"In some EIB leadership training, we discussed what CRT is and how it fits into the national context," he said. "CRT is not an underpinning of what we are teaching in the classroom, and it is not in the TESD curriculum."

Pacific Educational Group did not respond to Fox News’ request for comment. 

Kelsey Koberg is an Editor with Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to kelsey.koberg@fox.com and on Twitter: @KelseyKoberg. 