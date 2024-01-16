Dua Lipa says she doesn't 'condone' Hamas, still demands cease-fire in Gaza: 'Every life is precious'

Pop star Dua Lipa weighed in on the war in Gaza in a recent interview, criticizing terror group Hamas but calling for an immediate ceasefire.

The "Houdini" and "Dance The Night" singer made the comments in an interview with Rolling Stone Tuesday, noting that the subject is "difficult" to talk about because of how polarized people are over the issue.

"My feelings on displaced people [are] very real and raw, and it is a difficult subject to speak about because it’s so divisive," she said, adding, "But there is a world where you can feel for all lives that are being lost."

Lipa clarified she does not support Hamas, telling the outlet, "And I have to say this: I don’t condone what Hamas is doing, regardless of what The New York Times said. Every life is precious."

The pop star was referencing a full-page New York Times ad from 2021 that said she and other celebrities – supermodels Bella and Gigi Hadid – had "accused Israel of ethnic cleansing" and "vilified the Jewish State."

That year, Lipa replied to The Times on social media, stating, "I utterly reject the false and appalling accusations."

She added, "This is the price you pay for defending Palestinian human rights against an Israeli government whose actions both Human Rights Watch and the Israeli human rights group B'Tselem accuse of persecution and discrimination."

Commenting on that incident, the singer told Rolling Stone, "I felt like I was put in danger and I was put in a place where my core values were completely flipped on its head, and that really hurt because I feel like when I do want to speak about something, I hope that people will see it for what it is and that there is no malicious intent."

Lipa mentioned her sympathy for the Israeli people in the wake of the Oct. 7 massacre perpetrated by Hamas, though she mentioned how innocent lives are being lost in Gaza.

"I feel so bad for every Israeli life lost and what happened on Oct. 7," she said, adding, "At the moment, what we have to look at is how many lives have been lost in Gaza, and the innocent civilians, and the lives that are just being lost."

She also lamented that there "are just not enough world leaders that are taking a stand and speaking up about the humanitarian crisis that’s happening, the humanitarian cease-fire that has to happen."

The artist was one of many celebrities who signed a petition last October calling for President Biden to seek a cease-fire in Israel’s war on Hamas.

"I feel like just being a musician and posting about something doesn’t make enough of a difference, but hopefully, just showing solidarity, which is sometimes all you feel like you can do, is important," she said.