In an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Dr. Phil condemned the medical institutions approving and administering irreversible gender-altering operations on children, telling podcaster Joe Rogan that much of the outside world is against this.

Rogan marveled at how much progressive ideology has run amok in the past decade, from rhetoric about defunding the police to radical gender ideology. "This is how screwed up everything has gotten just over the last few years. It seems like 10 years ago this was not possible."

Dr. Phil replied that if anything, this radicalism has been "accelerating" in society, but said he is "beginning to sense that there’s a pushback. I think they’ve made a serious miscalculation. They’ve pushed so hard and so long that they have started to wake up middle-America." He elaborated, "When they start rewriting history, when they start rewriting science, when they start trying to get the government to co-parent with you, with your child" people start to push back.

Rogan cited a recent incident where Canadian politician Randall Garrison made headlines by declaring "there is no such thing as parental rights in Canada" amid debate about a bill banning transgender procedures for minors and the Canadian politician instead argued the "primary responsibility of parents is to support and affirm their kids."

Rogan said that his reaction was "What the f—k are you saying?" and later asked rhetorically, "Who are other people to tell you how to parent your child?"

Dr. Phil questioned the very term "Gender-affirming care," saying instead that it is hormonal or surgical procedure on a child, and warned that many institutions are supporting it on questionable grounds.

"In fairness" he said, "all of the major medical associations have signed off on this, Joe. I have never seen these organizations sign off on anything with less information as to whether or not it does long-term harm of anything in my life."

After noting that one is immediately tarred "transphobic" for bringing that up, Dr. Phil wondered, "I thought the deal was ‘First, do no harm.’"

Dr. Phil also argued that much of the Western world, "all of the European countries," particularly in Scandinavia, have backpedaled on allowing irreversible transgender operations for kids, "because they say 'We cannot say in good conscience that this does no harm' because it does harm!"

He talks about episodes of his show on his upcoming TV network that are "revealing what the real results of this are, and I think that people are going to be shocked that these medical organizations have signed off on this. I think that they have just given in to the pressure."

The popular host trained in clinical psychology also spoke about the phenomenon of teachers who feel it is their duty to keep a child’s transgender identity concealed from their family, arguing both that teachers are not any more psychologically or medically qualified to handle this with students than they are to perform surgery on them. He also argued that such practice is wrong because, "it’s teaching a child to keep a secret from their parents, its teaching deception and interfering between the child’s relationship with their parent."