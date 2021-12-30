Dr. Oz calls Biden's open-border policies 'disastrous'

Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz criticized President Biden's "disastrous" immigration policies Thursday on "Hannity," saying "every state is truly a border state."

DR. OZ: Folks here are concerned already about the immigration issues because I know they use social services, and it also speaks to the broken covenant between Americans and the government. We obey the law, we pay our taxes. The government secures our border. Where [there is] porous border, not only do we get illegal immigrants, we support cartels that are human trafficking and they're bringing opiates across the border as we've heard from two prior guests this evening. So every state is truly a border state, as I tweeted out, and I think these middle-of-the-night flights Wilkes-Barre Scranton airport are really a problem. It's not whether ICE or Health and Human Services is responsible for the flights. It's the reality that these people become the responsibility of every local community, every local government — and Pennsylvanians deserve answers.

…

The first thing, when you walk into an operating room as a surgeon, that's what I do … you shine a light on the wound. You want to be able to see everything. The Biden administration is doing the opposite. Obfuscating, clouding the view, darkening the room, and they're hiding dangerous ramifications of this failed border policy. If we had an 18 percent incidence of COVID last summer among illegal immigrants, imagine what it is today. And think about the crime and drug stats that are skyrocketing in places like Philadelphia with higher homicide rates than ever before seen — period … Even more than the crack wars of the 1990s. A lot of this is related to overall frustration because you don't know who's who.

