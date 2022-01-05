Dr. Oz rips Biden admin's COVID response: US enduring a 'medical emergency caused by gross incompetence'

U.S. Senate candidate in Pennsylvania, Dr. Mehmet Oz, joined "Fox & Friends" on Wednesday to discuss the bureaucracy's role in tackling COVID-19, claiming the U.S. is enduring a "medical emergency caused by gross incompetence." Dr. Oz highlighted the need for accessible treatments and the massive testing shortage to Ainsley Earhardt, arguing the government is "stifling" science as the omicron variant continues to spread.

BIDEN AGAIN INSISTS COVID A ‘PANDEMIC OF THE UNVACCINATED’ EVEN AS FAST-MOVING OMICRON SPREADS WIDELY

MEHMET OZ: I think it is crumbling, frankly. Washington has developed a one-word vocabulary. We hear it all the time. The answer to everything is vaccination, but I don't think this is a pandemic of the unvaccinated. It's definitely not a pandemic of unvaccinated kids, which we're also being told is a problem. And since when do we blame the failure of a treatment on the people who don't take the treatment? I mean figure that out. And since the beginning, I've been talking to on this show about the need for vaccinations. They're valuable, thank goodness with Operation Warp Speed, we got them, but we also have to treat the disease. Doctors don't just sit back and try to prevent problems. We have to have contingency plans when there are cases that occur independent of of those prevention strategies. So right now, we've got technologies that work. We have medicines, they are all there, but instead the bureaucracy with Fauci took over, and... Biden went to sleep. Unlike President Trump, who was our push for rapid acceleration of these options. And now we've got a testing shortage. We don't have treatments. I'm spending most of my time triaging folks trying to figure out what treatments I can get for them. This is unheard of in 21st Century America, and we have a medical emergency caused by gross incompetence.

