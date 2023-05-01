Dr. Marc Siegel on how AI is already changing the health industry and what to expect

Dr. Marc Siegel discussed how artificial intelligence has already changed the health care industry, and what changes are anticipated Monday in the first of the FOX News Rundown podcast's "Rise of AI" series.

DR. MARC SIEGEL: We're discovering in a very positive way that A,I. can be useful to aid in diagnosis. For radiology and cardiology, it's very good now at assessing the function of a heart. It's extremely good at really looking at imaging studies. But if it can be integrated as a tool that radiologists use or that lung surgeons use, you're ahead of the game.

With cancer, it's all about early diagnosis. That's one thing. The other thing that I think is equally astounding is that they're using A.I. to evaluate studies they did for another reason. That's a great and very positive application. What do I mean by that? You did a CAT scan to look at the liver or to look at a kidney, but A.I. reassembles hundreds of thousands of CAT scans and finds what the fat amount is inside the bone of that study to determine what your risk of osteoporosis, what's your risk of insulin resistance? What's your risk of diabetes? That kind of use of AI is only positive.

It's also being used administratively, and it's going to help with approvals for insurance. That starts to bother me because [00:02:15]I like this to be a personalized medicine situation. We were heading towards that where doctors treat everybody differently, A.I. s not going to be able to do that. And then there's the fear of malpractice, which is that what if the A.I. says one thing and the doctor says something else? A medical center could be sued. So those are really big problems.

I think we have to figure out how to retain the human element at all costs. I think that that's the – if anything, the surge of AI into clinical practice, which is happening, has to do with how overburdened we've made our doctors with paperwork and with computerization, and we've got to look at that trather than replacing it with another computer.

