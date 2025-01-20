Dr. Fauci says he appreciates President Biden's pardon but insists 'no crime' was committed

Dr. Anthony Fauci is insisting that he committed "no crime" after President Biden issued a preemptive pardon for his former chief medical advisor.

"I really truly appreciate the action President Biden has taken today on my behalf," Fauci told ABC News chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl on Monday.

"Let me be perfectly clear, Jon, I have committed no crime, you know that, and there are no possible grounds for any allegation or threat of criminal investigation or prosecution of me," he continued.

Fauci also said that he is grateful for the pardon because, in his opinion, the threat and possibility of politically motivated prosecution "creates immeasurable and intolerable distress" for him and his family.

He made a similar statement shortly after accepting the pardon.

"Let me be perfectly clear: I have committed no crime and there are no possible grounds for any allegation or threat of criminal investigation or prosecution of me. The fact is, however, that the mere articulation of these baseless threats, and the potential that they will be acted upon, create immeasurable and intolerable distress for me and my family. For these reasons, I acknowledge and appreciate the action that President Biden has taken today on my behalf," Fauci wrote.

Biden had teased the possibility of issuing preemptive pardons weeks ago in an interview with USA Today. Biden's pardons at the end of his term have proven to be some of his most controversial actions as president, particularly the pardon for his son, Hunter Biden.

Biden's pardons come just hours before he is set to depart the White House and President-elect Donald Trump takes the oath of office once again. The pardon also applies to Gen. Mark Milley and a litany of people involved in the January 6 select committee investigation, Fox News Digital reported.

Notably, Special Counsel Jack Smith, former FBI Director Christopher Wray and Attorney General Merrick Garland are not included in the pardon, despite speculation that they may face backlash from the incoming administration.

