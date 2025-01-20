Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

Dr. Fauci says he appreciates President Biden's pardon but insists 'no crime' was committed

Fauci says that the threat of politically motivated prosecution 'intolerable distress' for him and his family

Nikolas Lanum By Nikolas Lanum Fox News
Published
close
Biden issues last-minute pardons for Fauci, Jan. 6th committee Video

Biden issues last-minute pardons for Fauci, Jan. 6th committee

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., joins 'Fox & Friends' to discuss Biden issuing last-minute pardons before exiting office and Trump's plan to sign over 200 executive actions after the inauguration. 

Dr. Anthony Fauci is insisting that he committed "no crime" after President Biden issued a preemptive pardon for his former chief medical advisor.

"I really truly appreciate the action President Biden has taken today on my behalf," Fauci told ABC News chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl on Monday.

"Let me be perfectly clear, Jon, I have committed no crime, you know that, and there are no possible grounds for any allegation or threat of criminal investigation or prosecution of me," he continued.

BIDEN PARDONS LATE BLACK ACTIVIST MARCUS GARVEY, 4 OTHERS

Cheney, Biden, Milley and Fauci

Biden issued several preemptive pardons of prominent critics of Donald Trump on Monday. (Left to right: (Photo by: William B. Plowman/NBC via Getty Images), (Photo by Mandel Ngan - Pool/Getty Images), (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images),  (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images))

Fauci also said that he is grateful for the pardon because, in his opinion, the threat and possibility of politically motivated prosecution "creates immeasurable and intolerable distress" for him and his family.

He made a similar statement shortly after accepting the pardon.

"Let me be perfectly clear: I have committed no crime and there are no possible grounds for any allegation or threat of criminal investigation or prosecution of me. The fact is, however, that the mere articulation of these baseless threats, and the potential that they will be acted upon, create immeasurable and intolerable distress for me and my family. For these reasons, I acknowledge and appreciate the action that President Biden has taken today on my behalf," Fauci wrote.

BIDEN COMMUTES NEARLY 2,500 MORE SENTENCES IN FINAL DAYS OF PRESIDENCY

Split image of Joe Biden and Marcus Garvey

President Biden posthumously pardoned Black nationalist Marcus Garvey and four others on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (Getty Images)

Biden had teased the possibility of issuing preemptive pardons weeks ago in an interview with USA Today. Biden's pardons at the end of his term have proven to be some of his most controversial actions as president, particularly the pardon for his son, Hunter Biden.

Biden's pardons come just hours before he is set to depart the White House and President-elect Donald Trump takes the oath of office once again. The pardon also applies to Gen. Mark Milley and a litany of people involved in the January 6 select committee investigation, Fox News Digital reported.

HUNTER BIDEN PARDON: MEDIA TAKES LATEST BLOW TO CREDIBILITY WITH BOTCHED COVERAGE OF BROKEN PROMISE

Biden and Trump

President Biden said he was considering preemptive pardons based on who President-elect Donald Trump nominates for key spots. (Getty Images)

Notably, Special Counsel Jack Smith, former FBI Director Christopher Wray and Attorney General Merrick Garland are not included in the pardon, despite speculation that they may face backlash from the incoming administration.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.

Nikolas Lanum is an associate editor for Fox News Digital.

Related Topics