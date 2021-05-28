Dr. Ben Carson: Saddest part of Biden causing massive inflation is effect on children, next generation

Retired pediatric neurosurgeon Dr. Ben Carson, the Housing and Urban Development secretary, sounded off Friday on "The Ingraham Angle" blasting President Biden for hurting the future of America's children by creating mountains of debt and deficit while ushering in inflation.

DR. BEN CARSON, MD: The sad part to me, having spent my entire professional career as a pediatric neurosurgeon and being concerned about the welfare of children is seeing what we are doing to their future. These things can be done without consequences and it was Thomas Jefferson who said it is immoral to steal from future generations.

It's exactly what we are doing, creating mounds of amazing debt that somebody is going to have to do with. Not only that, but currently, you look at the impact of flooding the system with money, but not having the equivalent abundance of services and goods -- that automatically creates inflation, as Milton Friedman eloquently talked about.

It's almost as if we have read all the books and we have said, yes, we too want to have the same problems that Argentina had and that Venezuelan had, and all the countries who did the same thing had somehow we are going to be different.

I don't think we're going to be different. We are smart enough, and I think the average American person knows we are creating a monstrous problem for ourselves.

